Celine Dion will open up about her debilitating illness in ‘intimate’ documentary

I Am: Céline Dion is an upcoming documentary that is set to chart Céline Dion’s experience with Stiff Person Syndrome.

The 55-year-old gay icon shared her diagnosis of the rare autoimmune neurological disorder in December 2022.

Amazon-MGM will release the documentary which Céline Dion hopes will “raise awareness of this little-known condition”.

What is stiff person syndrome?

Stiff person syndrome is a progressive autoimmune neurological disorder that is rare; it affects an estimated one to two people in a million.

Dion’s sister, Claudette, provided a health update about the singer last December sharing that her condition had worsened.

The disorder had now impacted the ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me Now’ singer’s spinal cord and brain.

You may like to watch

Subsequently, Céline Dion cancelled her highly-anticipated 2023-2024 tour.

“She works hard, but she doesn’t have control of her muscles,” Claudette told Canada’s 7 Jours.

“In our dreams and in hers, the idea is to return to the stage. In what state? I do not know,” she also added. “The vocal cords are muscles, and the heart is also a muscle.”

What are the symptoms of Stiff Person Syndrome?

Symptoms of Stiff Person Syndrome include progressive muscle stiffness and painful episodes of muscle spasms in the torso, limbs, and back.

Spasms may occur randomly, but they can also start from triggers like sudden noise, physical contact or when exposed to cold.

The disorder may also prompt slurred speech and unsteady walking.

There are medications and immunotherapy that can be prescribed, though research around the disorder remains limited.

How to watch the I Am Celine Dion documentary?

Amazon has acquired the worldwide rights to the film directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor.

Taylor documented a year in Céline Dion’s life, charting all the emotional ups and downs of the singer as she came to terms with her diagnosis.

“This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me,” the singer shared in a statement following the documentary announcement.

“As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life to help others who share this diagnosis.”

There has been no confirmed release date for I Am: Céline Dion yet.