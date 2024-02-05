Taylor Swift made history at the 2024 Grammys, as she became the first artist to win the Grammy Award for Best Album for a fourth time. But her win was overshadowed by alleged disregard for iconic singer Celine Dion.

Celine Dion – who suffers from the rare disorder Stiff Person Syndrome – made an appearance at the award ceremony on Sunday (February 5).

As the ‘Cruel Summer’ hitmaker clinched the coveted Album of the Year trophy, fans were quick to notice a moment that has since become the talk of the town – or, at the very least, Twitter.

As Celine Dion graciously presented Taylor Swift with the prestigious award, the 55-year-old received a well-deserved standing ovation as she took centre stage, urging the audience to cherish the “joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world.”

Dion also paid homage to past greats Diana Ross and Sting, who presented her with the Album of the Year accolade 27 years ago.

However, the moment turned slightly sour (in some people’s eyes) when Swift allegedly failed to acknowledge the musical giant by failing to making eye contact with her during her acceptance speech. Instead, Swift turned her gaze towards her team, leaving many fans disheartened and social media ablaze.

Outraged viewers took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their anger.

One upset fan wrote: “Taylor Swift completely ignoring Celine Dion like she was some trophy model presenter at #GRAMMYS was wild. She’s won this three times and usually such a pro. But to ignore an icon, who is dealing with so much? Yikes.”

Taylor Swift completely ignoring Celine Dion like she was some trophy model presenter at #GRAMMYs was wild. She’s won this three times and usually such a pro. But to ignore an icon, who is dealing with so much? Yikes https://t.co/0uM1pN0wkq — Andy Signore (@andysignore) February 5, 2024

Another accused Swift of treating the older star as if she was just the “hat-check girl”.

My biggest disappointment of the Grammys was Taylor Swift winning Album of the year and hugging all of her people but taking the trophy from Celine Dion as if she was the hat-check girl, and not seeming to realize how very amazing it was that Celine was standing there at all. — Beverley Smith (@BevSmithWrites) February 5, 2024

But other viewers jumped to Swift’s defence, suggesting she was merely ‘distracted’ during the presentation.

Did Taylor Swift disrespect or snub Celine Dion? No.



Was she clearly distracted by someone behind her at the exact moment Celine Dion handed her the award? 100000%.



Stop overanalyzing her every move looking for proof that she should be hated because you already don’t like her. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) February 5, 2024

Others pointed out Swift’s standing ovation for Celine and shared a sweet backstage Grammys 2024 picture, emphasising that the pop sensation did acknowledge the legendary musician in her own way.

This is Taylor Swift snubbing Celine Dion? pic.twitter.com/irhpiThNBP — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) February 5, 2024

Celine Dion and Taylor Swift backstage at the #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/cCHxfgzJ89 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 5, 2024

Finally, another fan tried to put the whole row to rest, saying: “I think it’s kinda crazy that despite going out of her way to clap and stand up for everyone, including Celine and everyone she lost to, Taylor has to be scolded for not doing the exact right thing in an overwhelming moment.”

Taylor Swift also announced at the 2024 Grammys during her acceptance speech that she will soon be releasing a new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

“I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years,” Swift said of the upcoming album, which is due for release on 19 April.

You can read all of our Grammys 2024 coverage here.