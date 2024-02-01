Lana Del Rey announces new country album ‘Lasso’

Alt-pop icon Lana Del Rey has left fans screaming “Yee Haw” after announcing her first ever country album, entitled Lasso.

Speaking at the Billboard’s pre-Grammy event in California last night (31 January), Lana Del Rey revealed that the new record, her tenth, will be coming out in September.

It will be her first venture into country music, though the 38-year-old singer confirmed that she would still be working with her regular collaborator Jack Antonoff, on creating the album.

Lana Del Rey will also work alongside country music producer Luke Laird on Lasso.

“If you can’t already tell by our award winners and our performers, the music business is going country,” she told the crowd at the event in Los Angeles, Rolling Stone reports.

“We’re going country. It’s happening. That’s why Jack has followed me to Muscle Shoals, Nashville, Mississippi, over the last four years.”

She lathered her collaborator Antonoff with praise, saying that he is “born under one of those talent, lucky musical stars” and “one in a million”.

Jack Antonoff also frequently works with fellow music star Taylor Swift.

Del Rey’s most recent record, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, released in March last year, is currently nominated for five Grammy Awards including for the coveted “Album of the Year” accolade.

The “A&W” singer recently celebrated making chart history with her seminal debut record Born To Die, which became the first debut album by a woman to spend a staggering ten years in the US top 200 continuously.

Though Lasso will mark Del Rey’s first full album in the country genre, it’s not her first time at the rodeo, as it were.

In December, she shared a cover version of John Denver’s classic country hit, Take Me Home, Country Roads, much to the delight of her fans.

Listeners have long been calling for a Lana Del Rey country album, considering her history of covering songs in the genre.

“I’m not a big country fan whatsoever BUT if Lana released a country album… holy s**t I would be so down for it,” one fan commented.

“With her doing more folk sounding music recently and with the country covers, I know how amazing it would sound.”