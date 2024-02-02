With ‘is Harry Styles bisexual?’ trending yet again in Google, this feels like a good time to set the record straight about the star, and explain why speculation about his sexuality is unhelpful at best, and a form of ‘outing’ at worst.

Over the years, Harry Styles has repeatedly shrugged off the ongoing speculation around his sexuality.

Styles’ dress sense, penchant for LGBTQ+ flag-waving and refusal to clarify his sexual orientation to journalists has led to him being accused of queerbaiting and of appropriating a queer aesthetic.

In an 2022 interview with Better Homes & Gardens to promote his third album, Harry’s Home, the singer explained why he refuses to give a straight answer when asked about who he does and doesn’t sleep with.

Calling the expectation that he label himself “outdated”, he said: “I’ve been really open with it with my friends, but that’s my personal experience; it’s mine.

“The whole point of where we should be heading, which is toward accepting everybody and being more open, is that it doesn’t matter, and it’s about not having to label everything, not having to clarify what boxes you’re checking.”

Harry Styles says sex life was ‘the only thing that’s mine’

Harry Styles said he felt “ashamed” of his sex life, but that for a long time, he felt it was the only thing he controlled the narrative of.

“For a long time, it felt like the only thing that was mine was my sex life,” he told the magazine.

“I felt so ashamed about it, ashamed at the idea of people even knowing that I was having sex, let alone who with.”

Who is Harry Styles dating?

Previously in a relationship with actor and director Olivia Wilde, as of October 2023, Harry Styles is reportedly dating actress Taylor Russell. The pair were first linked in June 2023, and he’s since been spotted supporting at her performances of The Effect at London’s National Theatre.

In the past, Harry Styles reflected on how being single stoked much of the speculation around his sexuality.

“At the time, there were still the kiss-and-tell things. Working out who I could trust was stressful,” Styles said.

“But I think I got to a place where I was like, why do I feel ashamed? I’m a 26-year-old man who’s single; it’s like, yes, I have sex.”

A spiritual person, Styles said he has taken the time to look back on the way his career – and his sexuality – was picked up by an often encircling media.

“You look back, especially now there are all the documentaries, like the Britney documentary [Framing Britney Spears], and you watch how people were abused in that way, by that system, especially women,” he said.

“You recall articles from not even five years ago, and you’re like, I can’t even believe that was written.”

In a 2019 interview with The Guardian, Styles said sexuality is something that is “fun” and, at the end of the day, “who cares?”

“Honestly? I can’t say I’ve given it any more thought than that,” he said, adding: “It’s: who cares? Does that make sense?

“It’s just: who cares?”