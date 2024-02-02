Pride flags proudly flying across UK for LGBT+ History Month
LGBT+ History Month 2024 has begun, with Pride flags being raised across the UK to mark the occasion.
In the UK, the theme of this year’s celebration is medicine, with the hashtag #UnderTheScope being used to promote the event.
The theme aims to celebrate LGBTQ+ people’s “contribution to the field of medicine and healthcare, both historically and today” and will focus on showcasing queer healthcare professionals, following the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Twitter/X, pictures of raised flags have flooded the #LGBTplusHM and #UnderTheScope feeds, with the medicine theme resulting in a lot of the support from academic establishments.
The prestigious University College London took to the platform to share its raised flag and to link to a list of events they will be hosting.
The University of Oxford’s Christ Church college also shared an image of its flag, as did the University of Cambridge’s Corpus Christi college.
Nottingham High School posted a video of its Pride flag flying freely, too.
Oxford’s college for mature students, Harris Manchester, posted a similar shot, informing readers that it will be holding a special service in honour of LGBTQ+ history month on 7 February.
Along with its image, the University of Oxford’s Somerville College wrote: “LGBT+ History Month starts today, offering us a chance to reflect on the contribution of LGBTQ+ peoples to our college in its past, present and future.
“We are so proud to celebrate our inclusive history, our friends and loved ones and our shared future.”
A flag was also raised on the ruins of Pontefract Castle in West Yorkshire.
Alongside flags, many people, organisations and academic establishments have posted tributes to the month.
UK Parliament Education offered a free book resource, highlighting stories of influential LGBTQ+ people who have been affected by laws and equal rights in the country.
And BookTrust shared a list of picture books celebrating LGBT+ families.
