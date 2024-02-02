LGBT+ History Month 2024 has begun, with Pride flags being raised across the UK to mark the occasion.

In the UK, the theme of this year’s celebration is medicine, with the hashtag #UnderTheScope being used to promote the event.

The theme aims to celebrate LGBTQ+ people’s “contribution to the field of medicine and healthcare, both historically and today” and will focus on showcasing queer healthcare professionals, following the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Twitter/X, pictures of raised flags have flooded the #LGBTplusHM and #UnderTheScope feeds, with the medicine theme resulting in a lot of the support from academic establishments.

The prestigious University College London took to the platform to share its raised flag and to link to a list of events they will be hosting.

Today marks the first day of LGBT+ History Month! 🏳️‍🌈



See what's happening across UCL over the next few weeks to celebrate LGBTQ+ culture, lives and history.



Explore events, join networks, and find key resources: https://t.co/IgQT7Y2UaC@UCLout #LGBTplusHM #UnderTheScope pic.twitter.com/bgxvu7v6d4 — UCL (@ucl) February 1, 2024

The University of Oxford’s Christ Church college also shared an image of its flag, as did the University of Cambridge’s Corpus Christi college.

The rainbow flag is flying proudly over Christ Church to celebrate LGBT+ History Month.



This year's @LGBTHM recognises the huge contributions LGBTQ+ people have made in the fields of medicine and healthcare. 🏳️‍🌈 #LGBTPlusHM #UnderTheScope #MuChChLove pic.twitter.com/mr3bgmjpom — Christ Church (@ChCh_Oxford) February 1, 2024

Nottingham High School posted a video of its Pride flag flying freely, too.

Today marks the start of #LGBTQ History Month at Nottingham High School #LGBTplusHM pic.twitter.com/fuvwaYSrCC — Nottingham High School (@NottsHigh) February 1, 2024

Oxford’s college for mature students, Harris Manchester, posted a similar shot, informing readers that it will be holding a special service in honour of LGBTQ+ history month on 7 February.

Welcome to LGBT+ History Month 2024! This year's theme is Medicine #UnderTheScope, celebrating LGBT+ peoples’ contribution to Medicine & Healthcare both historically & today. We'll be holding a special service in honour:

🗓️Weds 7 Feb

⏰5.45pm#AllWelcome #LGBTQIA #LGBTplusHM pic.twitter.com/QACoULFoFR — Harris Manchester (@HMCOxford) February 1, 2024

Along with its image, the University of Oxford’s Somerville College wrote: “LGBT+ History Month starts today, offering us a chance to reflect on the contribution of LGBTQ+ peoples to our college in its past, present and future.

“We are so proud to celebrate our inclusive history, our friends and loved ones and our shared future.”

LGBT+ History Month starts today, offering us a chance to reflect on the contribution of LGBTQ+ peoples to our College in its past, present and future. We are so proud to celebrate our inclusive history, our friends and loved ones, and our shared future. @LGBTHM #LGBTplusHM pic.twitter.com/j6qpkFgCEc — Somerville College (@SomervilleOx) February 1, 2024

A flag was also raised on the ruins of Pontefract Castle in West Yorkshire.

The Pride flag is now flying high for LGBT+ History Month! 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️



Every February is LGBT+ History Month. The overall aim is to promote equality and diversity for the benefit of everyone.



You can find out more about LGBT+ History Month at https://t.co/PGnMjrjs7j#LGBTplusHM pic.twitter.com/IVgp5cJgYv — Pontefract Castle (@PonteCastle) February 1, 2024

Alongside flags, many people, organisations and academic establishments have posted tributes to the month.

UK Parliament Education offered a free book resource, highlighting stories of influential LGBTQ+ people who have been affected by laws and equal rights in the country.

Use our free illustrated book resource that contains stories of influential members of the LGBT+ community who have impacted UK laws and equal rights.



This can be used throughout the academic year to embed the stories across the curriculum. #LGBTplusHM https://t.co/vFP6R7i0pH — UK Parliament Education (@UKParlEducation) February 1, 2024

And BookTrust shared a list of picture books celebrating LGBT+ families.