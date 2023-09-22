Matty Healy slammed by Lucy Dacus after ableist ‘Boygenius’ tweet

Matty Healy has made a fool of himself online and deactivated his X (aka Twitter) account after posting a painfully un-funny ‘Boygenius’ joke.

The 1975 frontman, who is no stranger to controversy, seemingly decided to get himself into more hot water this week when he posted an ableist slur on Thursday (21 September).

Thankfully, singer and one-third of the band Boygenius Lucy Dacus was on-hand right away to put Healy in his place in a major mic-drop moment.

Healy‘s joke read: “I told Lucy Dacus that ‘Boygenius’ had inspired me and George to start a new band called ‘Girlr****d’. I don’t really hear from her that often.”

It wasn’t one of Matty’s finer moments. Those are getting harder to pick out. (Getty)

People were pretty angry with Healy for casually throwing an ableist slur into a tweet like that, and swiftly called the musician out for it.

But it was Dacus herself who put Healy in his place – and she did it with just seven words.

Quote tweeting Healy’s joke, Dacus simply replied: “You don’t hear from me at all.”

you don’t hear from me at all https://t.co/jKTwO0ehcX — Lucy Dacus (@lucydacus) September 21, 2023

At the time of writing, Dacus’s simple yet effective comeback has 54.2 thousand likes, 9,000 retweets, and 1,000 saves.

By Thursday afternoon, Healy’s X account appeared to have been deleted.

Iconique.

Dacus is still being congratulated online for the gagging Healy so effortlessly.

lucy dacus ending matty healy so bad he deleted his whole twitter top 5 funniest things to happen on this app — san 🥟🦦🌸 (@lurjiprinveli) September 21, 2023

I would deactivate too if lucy dacus ratioed me within 10 minutes — lex 🐧 (@healyphobia) September 21, 2023

no because lucy dacus is so real for that oh my GOD — abby !! (@abbonkle) September 22, 2023

This is far from the first time – and unfortunately, probably not the last – that Healy has stirred up some serious controversy.

Earlier this year, the singer made an appearance on The Adam Friedland Show podcast that essentially got him canceled.

Lucy is one third of the band Boygenius. (Twitter/@r3volution0 grab by PinkNews)

During the episode, Healy and co-hosts made a number of comments about rapper Ice Spice’s ethnicity and heritage before making fun of Japanese, Scottish, and Hawaiian accents.

And that’s just the most recent point of contention.

Meanwhile, Lucy is minding her business with her Boygenius bandmates Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker, playing gigs, creating safe, inclusive spaces for their diverse, ever-growing crowds of fans, and using their platform to spread important pro-LGBTQ+ messages.

Now, that’s queen behaviour.