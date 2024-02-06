Former rugby player Tom Garratt has shrugged off a leaked video in which he appears to get intimate with another man, remarking that “what goes on holiday should stay on holiday” and that “it doesn’t mean I’m gay”.

Garratt is a former rugby league player who last appeared as a prop for Hull Kingston Rovers in the Betfred Super League. Before the Rovers, he played for the Dewsbury Rams between 2019 and 2021.

The sportsman went viral this week after a video went viral in which a man performed an intimate act on anaother man while surrounded by aa group of laughing men.

Though Garratt doesn’t know who leaked the video, he’s decided to take it in his stride, saying the interaction took place on a drunken lad’s holiday with a friend and doesn’t have any bearing on his sexuality.

“It’s from seven years ago, which obviously doesn’t change the fact that what happened, happened” Garratt clarified on the Pitch Side podcast this week. “Obviously we were on holiday and it got a bit messy and we thought it would be funny to… yeah.”

Tom Garratt addresses the video… pic.twitter.com/MR0UWKYr7A — Pitch Side (@PitchSideTweets) February 5, 2024

“I understand a lot of people don’t find that funny and wouldn’t do it, but d’you know what, good for you but I would not want that life,” he continued.

You may like to watch

“We had a great time, we had a great laugh and I don’t know how the video’s got out but it has. And you’ve just got to f***ing firm it – unlike my mate did.

“So, if anyone’s looking for a holiday buddy for the summer, I might be going to Tenerife. I’ll see you there.”

He went on to say that he is “partial” to “being a bit fruity,” remarking that next time he does it, he’ll “make sure there’s no cameras.”

Tom Garratt (M) previously played for plays for Dewsbury Rams. (Jacques Feeney/Getty)

Elsewhere on TikTok, Garratt addressed the video, joking that “what goes on holiday should stay on holiday.”

“I think whoever leaked it is weirder than me,” he remarked. “He was a friend in need, and I am a friend indeed.”

“It doesn’t mean I’m bi, it doesn’t mean I’m gay”, he continued, before adding: “Well, maybe it does, but do you know what, if I am, I am. Alright?”

Afterwards, he made a tongue in cheek joke on X, formerly Twitter, about Premier League club Arsenal’s 3-1 victory against Liverpool at the Emirates on Sunday.

Anyway…what a result for Arsenal — Tom Garratt (@Tgarratt10) February 4, 2024

“Anyway… what a result for Arsenal,” he wrote, with a follower commenting “gotta hand it to them” in an apparent reference to the leaked video.

“They really pulled it off,” he penned back in jest, whilst another added: “Thought Liverpool were really soft if I’m honest.”