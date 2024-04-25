US basketball star Michael Porter Jr has claimed that other NBA players are having sex with trans women and men, and says that porn is partly responsible.

During an episode of his YouTube show “Curious Mike”, Michael Porter Jr spoke to former adult Lana Rhoades about the “dark side of the porn industry”.

Rhoades told him that pornography can have the effect of making men “numb to regular sex, or just women”.

This can lead to them having “really intense fetishes because they can’t get off to normal things any more,” she added.

Denver Nuggets forward Porter responded by saying: “Even in the NBA, hooking up with so many people, you get desensitised to the normal thing. I hear wild stories about some of these dudes.”

After Rhoades said she knew of wild behaviour that viewers might not, Porter claimed: “They might be a straight man, but they’ve done so much stuff with pretty girls and have so much access to pretty girls, they’re over here messing with [trans girls].

You may like to watch

“Now they’re over here messing with dudes. It’s crazy to think about. Obviously, the porn industry has a part to play with that.”

Jason Collins made history when he came out as gay in 2013, becoming the first active male athlete on a major professional American team to do so.

He received a lot support following his move, with even then-president Barack Obama calling him to offer well wishes.

In 2007, John Amaechi became the first former NBA star to come out as gay.

The NBA is known for having a zero-tolerance policy towards homophobic, racist, misogynistic, or otherwise bigoted language, from players or internal members, but this doesn’t mean homophobia doesn’t exist.

Several major stars have found themselves in hot water for using homophobic language, including Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who was fined $40,000 in 2022 (approximately £32,000 at the time) for making anti-LGBTQ remarks in a video posted on his Instagram account.

The year before, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was fined $50,000 (then roughly £31,000) for a string of abusive messages about Prison Break and Boston Public actor Michael Rapaport.