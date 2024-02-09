Pink forced to pause concert after woman goes into labour in the mosh pit

Pop singer Pink was forced to put her concert on pause in Sydney, Australia after a woman in the mosh pit went into labour.

Pink, real name Alecia Beth Moore, had just been getting the party started at the Allianz Stadium on Friday night (9 February) when fans began shouting and waving at her from the crowd to let her know something was wrong.

The ‘Rockstar’ singer had been performing her 2023 single ‘Our Song’ when she realised what was going down in the mosh pit, and stopped mid-song to help.

Pink had to put her gig on pause after a concertgoer went into labour. (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

After Pink called on the medics in the building, the expectant mother was tended to and rushed out of the mosh pit in a wheelchair, News.com.au reports.

While the concertgoer waved goodbye to Pink and the full stadium of onlookers, Pink cracked a few jokes to calm everyone’s nerves before she continued on with the gig.

“Is it Alecia or Alex being born right now?” she joked.

“I feel like… we shouldn’t be looking. Everyone give her privacy.”

This isn’t even the first time that a fan has gone into labour at a Pink concert. (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

Trying to get a grasp on what was happening down in the mosh pit, she gazed out into the crowd and asked: “She didn’t just have the baby, right? Is the baby here? No, okay. She’s going to have it. Congratulations!”

Pink then teased: “Wow, ‘Our Song’, huh? That was the one that did it? I wouldn’t have called that one. I thought it would have been ‘Get The Party Started’ or ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’.

“That’s exciting. I don’t even know what to say… Good luck! It’s gonna be great, you’re gonna do great!”

#Pink stops the show as a fan goes into labour! pic.twitter.com/IePEfKgiag — Ray Kelly (@raykellyfitness) February 9, 2024

congratulations to the person who just went into labour at pink — Michaela Shaw (@petrafinetweets) February 9, 2024

@Pink just stopped her first show in Sydney as a women went into labour!!! Well handled! #pink pic.twitter.com/SxnSez3dXK — Paul Garrett (@PaulGarrettAU) February 9, 2024

It was quite a dramatic start to the Australian leg of Pink’s Summer Carnival tour – though it isn’t her first rodeo.

In fact, five years earlier, during a show in Liverpool, another Pink fan Denise Jones went into labour and gave birth inside Anfield Stadium.

When paramedics realised they wouldn’t have time to get Jones to a hospital, they escorted her to the stadium’s first aid room and delivered her baby daughter, who was, of course, named after Pink.

In the years since, Pink has had all sorts of eventful moments at her gigs, from being handed a wheel of cheese or an urn full of ashes, to kicking out a concertgoer who hijacked her show to protest circumcision.

But, ever the professional, Pink takes it all in her stride.