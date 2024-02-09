Amazon Prime Video has a great array of streaming choices and when it comes to LGBTQ+ TV, the options span new contemporary shows and older classic series.

At a time when LGBTQ+ shows are being cancelled left, right and centre it’s more important than ever to appreciate the gems we do have.

Whether you’re looking for a survival drama or a cute story of queer found family, Amazon Prime Video has some options to suit you this February (2024).

The L Word

All six seasons of The L Word are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The show, which aired from 2004 to 2009, charts the intertwined lives of a group of lesbian and bisexual women in LA.

Dating, hooking up, and breaking up, The L Word follows this group through all their ups and downs in life.

You may like to watch

Come for the drama, but stay for some great characters and memorable performances from the likes of Pam Grier, Mia Kirshner, and Jennifer Beals.

A League of Their Own

The new 2022 version of the 1992 show of the same name, A League of Their Own is a sports comedy focusing on the formation of a World War II-era women’s professional baseball team.

Set in 1943, the show is unapologetically gay! Main storylines include teammates sneaking out to gay bars together, void of queerbaiting. You love to see it.

Transparent

Joey Soloway’s comedy-drama proved a hit with its plot surrounding an LA family learning that their parent is a trans woman.

Charting coming outs and reconfiguring the family structure, this domestic drama moved away from a transition-centred story.

The show is more focused on Maura’s role and connections within her family. Exploring gender and sexuality is not limited to Maura, a couple of other characters experience journeys with their queerness.

The Wilds

Sarah Streicher’s survival drama follows a group of teenage girls left marooned on a deserted island after a plane crash.

The girls splinter and form groups as they attempt to survive while left alone and helpless.

The show jumps between the past and the present as the survivors, now adults, reflect on their time together on the island.

With Love

The romantic comedy series With Love chronicles the romantic relationships of the Diaz family as they negotiate first meetings, prejudice, and the possibilities of their future.

Told across the holidays, amongst the Diaz family is Jorge Jr. (Mark Indelicato) and his boyfriend Henry (Vincent Rodriguez III).

Additionally, there’s Jorge’s trans and nonbinary cousin, Sol (Isis King). The show’s open and central bisexual, transgender, and genderqueer visibility makes for compelling viewing.

The Lake

The Lake is a Canadian comedy series that follows a gay man returning from living abroad hoping to connect with his biological daughter who he gave up for adoption when he was young.

Circulating ideas of queer, found family – as well as unstable relationships with belonging –The Lake proves to be a quaint but quietly powerful drama.

Across two seasons, Julian Doucet’s show may centre on a stated father-and-daughter bond but the wider embrace of queer characters and themes makes it one to watch.

Always Jane

This powerful docuseries follows two years in the life of Jane Noury, a trans teenager.

Director Jonathan Hyde follows Jane’s life in rural New Jersey as she prepares to graduate and confronts the challenges of adolescence.

Always Jane is a portrait of the importance of a loving family. The show acts as an encouragement to embrace your true identity and live life authentically.