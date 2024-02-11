Cher and Sinead O’Connor are among the nominees to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2024.

The coveted induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honours bands and solo musicians who have made music that has changed the course of rock and roll through its originality, impact, and influence.

An artist can only be nominated for a Hall of Fame induction 25 years after the release of their first commercial recording.

Cher has been nominated as an inductee to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. (Getty)

Cher and the late Sinead O’Connor are all first-time nominees this year, alongside Mariah Carey, Kool & The Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Oasis, Ozzy Osbourne, Peter Frampton, Foreigner, and Sade.

Meanwhile, artists like Mary J Blige, Dave Matthews Band, Eric B. and Rakim, A Tribe Called Quest, and Jane’s Addiction are on the nominee ballot once again.

Now, more than 1,000 figures in the music industry will be tasked with voting for this year’s inductees, with the results scheduled to be announced in April.

You may like to watch

We’re in for drama if Cher is elected, after the ‘Believe’ singer declared just last year that she would refuse to take part in a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Speaking on The Kelly Clarkson Show back in December, Cher announced: “You know what? I wouldn’t be in it now if they gave me a million dollars… I’m never going to change my mind. They can just go and you-know-what themselves.”

Whether Cher will stick to her guns on that or not, we’ll just have to wait and see.

It wouldn’t be the first time that an artist had renounced their induction. In 2022, country music legend Dolly Parton claimed that she would refuse to take part in her induction if she was elected.

Despite her declaration, Parton was elected as a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and eventually u-turned on her decision.

Dolly Parton attended her Hall of Fame induction – despite refusing it at first. (Getty)

Taking to social media after the nomination, Parton said in a statement: “I am honoured and humbled by the fact that I have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Of course, I will accept it gracefully.”

The ‘Jolene’ singer explained that the only reason she had previously refused the honour was because she believed the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame “was for the people in rock music. And I have found out lately it’s not necessarily that.”

Another nominee fresh in everyone’s minds is the late Sinead O’Connor, who sadly passed away in July 2023.

It’s typical for artists to be posthumously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Other artists who were inducted after their death include Elvis Presley, John Lennon, Bob Markley, Donna Summer, Whitney Houston, and The Notorious B.I.G.