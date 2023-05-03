Legendary gay pop star George Michael is to be posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Michael, who tore through chart and streaming records and helped to pave the way for a generation of LGBTQ+ musicians, is one of several artists who will be recognised at the 38th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on 3 November this year.

It’s the first time the late, great star has been nominated for a place in the music organisation.

Other musicians to be added to the prestigious list in 2023 include Kate Bush, Chaka Khan, Sheryl Crow, and Missy Elliot – who will become the first female rapper to be included.

Last year’s celebration saw country icon Dolly Parton inducted at long last.

Throughout his 35-year career, Michael won more than 50 music awards, including two Grammy Awards and five Brit Awards, achieved seven UK number one singles and sold more than 100 million records globally.

Not only is he recognised as one of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, he is also lauded as a pioneer when it comes to LGBTQ+ representation in the music industry.

George Michael. (Michael Putland/Getty)

Earlier this year, the Channel 4 documentary George Michael: Outed explored how the music icon navigated the press invasion into his private life and sexuality following his infamous 1998 arrest for performing a “lewd act” in a Beverly Hills public bathroom.

Under intense scrutiny from the tabloids, with much of it focusing on the negative stereotypes of gay people in relation to the AIDS crisis, Michael came out on top.

In a groundbreaking CNN interview in the wake of the media coverage, he boldly told the interviewer: “I don’t feel any shame whatsoever and neither do I think I should.”

Fans of the “Careless Whisper” star are sharing their joy at seeing him recognised in the iconic Hall of Fame.

“Absolutely deserving, a true trailblazer for many LGBTQ artists with a legacy that will continue on,” one person wrote.

George Michael will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/8usvBbzVS1 — chart data (@chartdata) May 3, 2023

Aww, George Michael. 🥺🥺 I sure do miss him. https://t.co/vmSOTvap3g — Babsie Wolf (@Babsiwuff) May 3, 2023

Unbelievable that he isn't there already https://t.co/zV0WF2XuBT — Aarush (@AarushCFC) May 3, 2023

“Very long overdue, and I’m not even playing,” said another. “They always take forever to induct the legends.”

“I’m bursting with joy for Missy and my queer heart is beaming for George Michael,” a third added.

George Michael died on Christmas Day, 2016.

Speaking about the 2023 honouree list, John Sykes, who heads up the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said: “This year’s incredible group of Inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock & roll.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on 3 November.