Six creators announce new West End musical ‘Why Am I So Single?’

The creators of Six have announced details of a brand new West End musical entitled Why Am I So Single? – and this is how to get tickets.

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will open their new show in London at the Garrick Theatre on 27 August.

Tickets for the run are now available from thegarricktheatre.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk.

The production, which is currently booking until 13 February, 2025 follows two writers and friends who are putting together a new musical.

While penning their show, they’re also reflecting on their romantic woes and personal crises in a world of online dating and social minefields.

The show will see “two friends’ lonely little lives transformed into an all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza about love, dating, friendship, and …bees”.

Marlow and Moss said: “This is ultimately a musical about two friends, their desire for love, and how they deal with loneliness.

“We hope people come away feeling super uplifted. And we hope they text someone the second they leave the theatre saying ‘omigosh just fyi I love you soooo much!'”.

The show has previously had ticketed workshops at Sadler’s Wells in 2023, which were “successfully received”, as reported by WhatsOnStage.

It’s been confirmed that Jo Foster (& Juliet) will lead the show, who returns from the show’s early workshop.

They’ll be joined by Lessa Tulley, who previously played various roles on the Six UK tour and Noah Thomas (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie).

Further details are to be announced, including the ensemble, and you can find out more about Why Am I So Single? tickets below.

How to get Why Am I So Single? tickets?

They’re now available to buy via thegarricktheatre.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk.

The show is booking from 27 August, 2024 until 13 February, 2025.

Tickets for the show are confirmed to be priced at £20 / £30 / £50 / £60 / £80 / £100