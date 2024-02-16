The queer romantic thriller Dead Hot is coming soon, and new images of the comedy have confirmed romance – but with a potentially deadly twist.

Following last week’s first trailer, marketing for the series has kicked into high gear. That includes an exclusive image shared with Gay Times, showing Bilal Hasna (who plays grieving boyfriend Elliot) and Marcus Hodson, sharing a tender moment.

Unfortunately for the pair, that romance is set to be short lived, according to the official synopsis.

“Set in present-day Liverpool, twentysomethings Elliot and Jess (Vivian Oparah) are best friends united by a bond of grief at losing Peter, [Jess’ twin brother and Elliot’s first and only love].

“It’s been five years since Peter went missing in mysterious circumstances and, still reeling from the trauma, the friends spiral into a hedonistic lifestyle, partying to numb their grief while clinging to a small hope that they will one day find out what happened.

“When Elliot meets Will (Hodson), he starts to think he can put the past behind him. But when Elliot learns Will has his own dark secrets, just as Jess is contacted by somebody claiming to be her brother, it sets into motion a determination for the pair to find out if Elliot’s romantically cursed – or being targeted.”

You may like to watch

In the trailer, Peter’s friends can be seen discussing whether the deceased boy is actually gone for good…

Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey), Peter Serafinowicz (Shaun of the Dead) and Brandon Fellows (The Stranger) co-star in the series written by Charlotte Coben, the daughter of best-selling author Harlan Coben.

All six episodes of Dead Hot will be available to watch on Prime Video in the UK and Ireland from 1 March.