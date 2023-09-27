The new series from sapphic star Kristen Stewart and the creators of Queer Eye, Living for the Dead, looks set to be our next spooky season obsession.

It’s a well-known fact that many members of the queer community are obsessed with all things Halloween and horror. Nothing fits that brief better than Hulu’s new docuseries, which sees five LGBTQ+ paranormal investigators uncover “the unknown and beyond” in famously haunted landmarks across the US.

The two-minute trailer for Living for the Dead, which dropped on Tuesday (26 September), teases what that entails in all its gay glory. The series will feature a cameo from executive producer and narrator Stewart, who is seen proudly marching alongside a trans flag.

The trailer also introduces us to the ghost-hunting team, who are akin to a gothic-horror-themed Fab Five. There’s tarot card reader Ken, tech guru Alex, medium Logan, paranormal researcher Roz, and the group’s resident witch, Juju.

The show promises seances – or “gay-ances” – heart-racing twists and turns, cathartic spiritual experiences and a ton of queer shenanigans as the ghostbusters uncover paranormal forces.

“We’re not just here to give voices to those who are no longer with us, we’re here to make the lives of people who are experiencing it better,” one person comments during the trailer.

Across the course of the series the team will visit Clown Hotel and The Palomino, in Nevada, Copper Queen Hotel, in Arizona, and Palace Theater and Waverly Hills Sanatorium, in Kentucky.

In an exclusive statement for People magazine, Stewart revealed what viewers can expect.

“It’s so cool and enlivening that me and my best friend CJ Romero had this funny idea and now it’s a show,” the Twilight star said.

“It started as a bit of a hypothetical silly pipe dream and now I am so proud to have shepherded something that is as moving and meaningful as it is truly a gay old time.”

“This is just the beginning for us and for Living for the Dead. We wanna one day have traipsed across the entire spooky-a*s country. Maybe the world.”

Living for the Dead premieres on 18 October on Hulu in the US. There are currently no details as to whether it will get a UK release.