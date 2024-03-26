Strictly Come Dancing professional Robin Windsor has been buried at a private funeral in his home town of Ipswich.

A funeral was held for the Latin and ballroom dancer in the Suffolk town earlier today (26 March).

Windsor’s body was found in a London hotel room last month. He was 44.

In an earlier statement, his family said: “The funeral will be a private service for invited family, friends and colleagues who were important to Robin in both his personal life and professional career. We once again thank everyone for the love and the memories shared of Robin.”

The family also asked fans to “respect our continued privacy at this difficult time”, and called for an end to “upsetting speculation”.

Windsor was best known for his time as a professional dancer on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing between 2010 and 2013.

During his time on the show, he was partnered with the likes of Deborah Meaden from Dragons’ Den and Emmerdale‘s Lisa Riley, who were both at the funeral, and EastEnders legend Anita Dobson. Other mourners included TV presenter Susanna Reid and Strictly judge Anton du Beke.

Robin Windsor performing with Emmerdale star Lisa Riley on Strictly Come Dancing in 2012. (Steve Thorne/Getty Images)

Mourners were seen holding rainbow-coloured umbrellas as the coffin arrived.

Windsor was forced to step back from the show in 2014 after being paralysed for several days following a back injury, but returned later that year to perform as part of the show’s first same-sex dance with fellow dancer Aljaž Škorjanec.

The dancer also appeared in stage shows such as Moulin Rouge tribute Come What May, and Burn the Floor.

“I have just heard the tragic news my dear friend ‘Bobby’ Robin Windsor has passed,” Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood said in February. “He was one of the kindest, gentle, honest, funny and caring people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and working with… RIP darling man, you were truly loved.”