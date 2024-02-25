Libs of TikTok’s Chaya Raichik says she doesn’t believe in gender-affirming care

Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik has said she doesn’t believe in gender-affirming care in response to being asked about the death of non-binary teenager Nex Benedict.

Raichik was grilled on a range of topics during an interview with Washington Post journalist Taylor Lorenz.

The Libs of TikTok founder has feuded with Lorenz since she published an article in April 2022 revealing that the hard-right pundit was indeed running the anti-LGBTQ+ Twitter page.

The hour-long interview, which as been published to YouTube, saw Raichik refer to the LGBTQ+ movement as “radicalised”. She then said “there’s two sexes and that’s it”.

“Anything out of that is just based on lies and nonsense,” she added.

Later in the interview Lorenz asked about the death of 16-year-old Benedict, which Raichik called “very tragic” and “horrible”, before adding that she doesn’t believe in gender-affirming care for non-binary people.

Benedict, 16, died on 8 February, one day after telling their family they had been involved in a physical altercation in the toilets at Owasso High School.

Preliminary information from the medical examiner’s office, shared by the Owasso Police Department, indicated that Benedict “did not die as a result of trauma”. An official cause of death is “currently pending”.

On Thursday (22 February), Oklahoma City council member, Sean Cummings, accused Raichik and the state’s board of education of having “blood on your hands”.

Cummings told the Oklahoma State Board of Education that both Raichik and the state’s board of education had “emboldened” a discourse that may have led to Benedict’s death. Raichik was appointed as an adviser to Oklahoma’s state library committee in January.

Points out that Ryan Walter’s gimmick of putting Chaya Raichik on the school library board could end up costing three more Tulsa parents their kids when the teens who beat Nex Benedict in school go to jail for their crimes. https://t.co/cj4Ltg5pm7 — Liane Yvkoff (@yvkoff) February 23, 2024

Investigations have suggested that some of the posts made by the Libs of TikTok, which was previously listed by the Anti-Defamation League as an extemist organisation, have resulted in bomb threats at various school districts, hospitals, and businesses.

In 2023, Vice uncovered that at least 11 schools or school districts that had been featured on Libs of TikTok had received bomb threats less than one week later. In some instances, the schools that faced bomb threats after being posted by Libs of TikTok were based in Oklahoma.