Oklahoma organisations and activists have urged Chaya Raichik to “stay out” of the state in an open letter ahead of an anticipated visit by the controversial Libs Of TikTok creator.

28-year-old former Brooklyn real estate agent Raichik, who grew up in Los Angeles, reportedly created the far-right social media page Libs of TikTok, which promotes anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and targets individuals, particularly teachers, for their pro-LGBTQ+ views.

She was revealed to be the page’s creator in 2022 by The Washington Post journalist Taylor Lorenz and has since become a figurehead for far-right and anti-LGBTQ+ groups across the US.

Raichik, who does not live in the Sooner State, was appointed to Oklahoma’s Library Media Advisory Committee by superintendent of public instruction Ryan Walters, in January. She suggested she would visit the state, for what would be only the second time, in a post on Twitter/X, at the end of last month.

In response, an open letter has been penned by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) on Wednesday (6 March) and signed by not-for-profit groups including Freedom Oklahoma, Free Mom Hugs Oklahoma and the HRC’s Oklahoma supporters and members, of which there are believed to be at least 50,000.

“Our state and our youth have already been harmed by your online presence, and we are deeply alarmed by your recent suggestion that you will visit our state in person,” the open letter reads.

“We would like to express our anger and resentment at your decision to target young people in Oklahoma – our state, our home – as well as your dangerous obsession with spreading hate against the 2SLGBTQ+ community and youth,” the letter read.

“As parents, we see first-hand the challenges, bigotry and discrimination too many children face on a daily basis. Whether or not you decide to make your way to Oklahoma, we know that the hostility you peddle is travelling to us.”

At least 28 institutions, events and individuals that have been highlighted by Libs of TikTok online have later reported threats to the police, according to Media Matters. Raichik is not accused of making threats herself.

Raichik’s plans to visit Oklahoma come just weeks after the death of 16-year-old Nex Benedict, who was rushed to hospital a day after a reported altercation with other pupils in the toilets of Owasso High School.

An investigation is ongoing, but the Owasso Police Department have shared preliminary medical reports which suggest non-binary student Benedict did not “die as a result of trauma.”

The open letter goes on to say: “You and any organisation that seeks to bring hate into Oklahoma are not welcome in our state or in positions of authority and influence here. We implore you to reflect on the impact of your actions. Our state has just lost one child, and your deliberately cruel attempts to dehumanise transgender people for clicks and likes created a hostile environment in which tragedy felt inevitable.

“Stay away from our children and stay out of our state.”