Taylor Zakhar Perez has shared his hopes of a potential sequel of the hit, horny film of summer 2023 Red, White & Royal Blue.

Casey McQuiston’s novel became a LGBTQ+ favourite following its release in 2019, but the Matthew López movie adaptation, released in August 2023, introduced the steamy, heartfelt story to a whole new audience.

Prime Video’s Red, White & Royal Blue adaptation became a runaway hit, remaining one of Prime Video’s most-watched films for several weeks – and becoming a viral sensation in the process.

In response to demand for a sequel, which even saw a change.org petition launched, in November 2023, McQuiston teased to Out Magazine that there is something in the works that they can’t yet speak about.

Perez, who plays Alex Claremont-Diaz, the bisexual son of Ellen Claremont, the first female president of the US (played by Uma Thurman), has now shared his thoughts on a potential sequel.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, while on the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet, Perez said: “I think we ended the film on pretty good terms with everything. So maybe them living in Brooklyn? You know it’s closer, New York to London,”

Perez, who previously spoke out about the pressure of playing a LGBTQ+ character, added: “Maybe Alex is starting his own campaigning? I don’t know; I mean, I can only dream, so we’ll see.”

McQuiston previously shared that they have more material up their sleeve when it comes to Alex and Henry’s romance.

López has also been open about a sequel and previously told Teen Vogue: “I would love to do a sequel, if we have the right story.

He added: “There has to be a better reason than simply the desire to make one, there has to be a compelling story reason. I don’t think a sequel is a bad idea, but I don’t think a sequel for the sake of doing a sequel is necessarily sufficient.”