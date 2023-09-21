The backstage bloopers from behind the scenes of Red, White & Royal Blue have been released, and they feature more chaos, more cursing, more kissing, and more cake.

It might have been out in the world for several weeks now, but the hype around Prime Video’s Red, White & Royal Blue film adaptation isn’t dying down just yet. In fact, at the time of writing, it remains in the streaming service’s top five most-watched movies of the week.

Now, the hilarious backstage bloopers have been released, giving the fervent fanbase something else to fawn over.

The movie tracks the friends-to-enemies love affair between American son of the president Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez) and the British royal Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine), and features plenty of dramatic scenes, steamy moments, and intense chemistry.

Yet, the new footage suggests that it took a little more than a few takes to capture some of the film’s most pivotol scenes, with the set frequently descending into chaos.

🚨 RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE BLOOPERS ARE HERE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/t1SpuhqFC6 — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) September 20, 2023

The film features its fair share of intimate scenes between Alex and Henry, with director Matthew López revealing exclusively to PinkNews why it was important for him to show “really great, connected sex” between the two men.

Yet, as the bloopers show, during one such scene (which, coincidentally, didn’t end up in the movie), Zakhar Perez ruined the mood by adorably blowing a raspberry on Galitzine’s neck. In response, Galitzine smacks him on the back, and tells him to “go back to America”.

During another racy kissing scene, the pair appear to accidentally collapse over the back of a sofa and fall to the floor, laughing together. Since the film’s release, fans have praised the chemistry between the two actors on camera, but it appears that they were just as close when the cameras stopped rolling, too.

Alex Claremont-Diaz and Prince Henry fall madly in love. (Amazon Prime Video)

The bloopers also give a behind the curtain look at two of the most notorious moments in the film – the wedding cake scene, and the film’s climax.

In the cake sequence, López can be seen chucking a huge, messy globule of cake onto the pair as they lie on the floor. While the cake landed perfectly in López’s eyes, the actors “ended up spending about three hours on the floor covered in icing, but the actual splatter itself, we got it in one take“.

Red, White & Royal Blue‘s climax, potentially its most important moment, is at the very end when Alex learns whether his mother Ellen Claremont (Uma Thurman) has been re-elected for a second term. The blooper shows that, as Zakhar Perez ran into the room where Ellen’s team were celebrating, he got his suit caught on a door frame – and almost tore the entire arm off.

Fans have been lapping up the sweet moments between Zakhar Perez and Galitzine, and rejoicing at the additional Red, White & Royal Blue content.

Bestie where is this scene and why was it deleted!!!! I need this NOW!!! https://t.co/DOvx1hOiwB pic.twitter.com/okRPBsFqyd — Tam (@Gallavich_4eva) September 20, 2023

not Nick trying to sing WMYB PLEASE HAHA they're so chaotic i love them https://t.co/5HtYVtq2em — nila ♡ heartstopper 🍂 (@saharzguitar) September 20, 2023

Wow Taylor simply wow😭😭 https://t.co/kitka9C23f pic.twitter.com/MDLsFP9iVK — Shrouq | SAW 2015 LOUIS IN 2023 (@_shtommo) September 20, 2023

HE GAVE HIM A RASPBERRY AAAAAAAAAAAHHHHH https://t.co/DbyKJZoAoN — Alter ×͜× 🦁❤️‍🔥💫 (@altersasideCoaC) September 20, 2023

Red, White & Royal Blue is streaming now on Prime Video.