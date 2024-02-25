Australian TV presenter Sarah Harris has remembered her former colleague Jesse Baird as an “absolute star” who had a “big smile, big talent and an even bigger heart”.

On Sunday (25 February), Harris took a moment to remember her former Studio 10 colleague during The Project’s broadcast.

Police allege Baird, 26, and his partner Luke Davies, a 29-year-old Qantas flight attendant, were killed on 19 February inside Baird’s Paddington home “between 12.01am and 5.30pm”, according to court documents reported on by ABC News.

Beau Lamarre, Baird’s ex-partner, has been charged with two counts of murder. The 28-year-old appeared in Waverley Local Court on Friday (23 February) as the charges of murder were read out to him. He handed himself in at Bondi Police Station earlier in the day.

Struggling to hold back tears Harris said of Baird’s death: “It’s been a really hard week for a lot of us here at 10 right across the 10 network.



“It’s hard to even talk about Jesse in the past tense because Jesse, and I’m speaking on behalf of everyone here in the studio, crossed the newsroom and Studio 10 as well.

Harris remembered Baird as “more than just a colleague”. She added that he was a “friend” and “a little brother”.

“He was one of those kids who lit up not just the screen but also the room. He just had this big, beautiful smile. He was so good on air as well, I mean, 26, an absolute star”.

She said he was “quick on his feet” and “did it all”. She added: “He was just one of those kids who had a big smile, big talent and an even bigger heart.”

Harris said “2024 was supposed to be his year” and recalled that she last saw him after Studio 10 wrapped in 2023.

Speaking of his partner, Luke Davies, Harris shared that Baird said he “was the one” to some of his closest friends. “He was in love,” she said.

Harris said her heart “aches” for both of their families. She said Baird spoke of his family “often and with so much love”.

“We’re just all so, so sorry,” she concluded.

