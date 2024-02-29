Queen of the pansexuals Miley Cyrus reveals surprise new single: ‘Smash hit already’

Award-winning pop star (and pansexual icon) Miley Cyrus has revealed a surprise new single, and fans are collectively screaming with excitement.

Miley won her first Grammy (not before time, we say) earlier this month, for smash hit “Flowers”, thanking her “main gays” along the way.

And yesterday (28 February), she took to X/Twitter to surprisingly announce a new single was on the way, in collaboration with hit-maker Pharrell, with a teaser video.

“I could be your doctor/And I could be your nurse/I think I see the problem/It’s only gon’ get worse.

A midnight medication/Just show me where it hurts/I need to rock you, baby/Before your body bursts,” she sings on “Doctor”.

The single is an unreleased track from Miley’s fourth studio album, Bangerz. The song leaked online in December 2017, and was revamped and used as a soundtrack to Pharrell’s Paris Fashion Week show last month, according to Genius Lyrics.

Fans were thrilled by the shock Miley Cyrus news, with one on X calling it an immediate hit.

You may like to watch

“I need medication,” another person wrote, while the official Spotify account labelled Miley: “An absolute living legend.”

OMG I NEED A DOCTOR AFTER THIS 🥵 — Miley Nation (@MileyNation13) February 28, 2024

this is the *prescription* for good vibes — YouTube Music (@youtubemusic) February 28, 2024

you definitely have another HIT incoming miley omg😭😭😭 — 💎𝐊𝐚𝖎 𝐁💎 (@official_kaiiii) February 28, 2024

But another, excited though we’re sure they are, insisted that Miley’s teaser looked like Trixie Mattel doing a lip sync, which may not be the highest compliment.

“Miley committing to the Barbarella/Cher/Tina Turner aesthetic will be looked back on as a pivotal moment in the culture,” someone else commented.

One more fan wrote: “Gays in medicine are about to become insufferable with this bop.”

No shade whatsoever, but this is exactly how Trixie Mattel dances when she’s lipsyncing😂 https://t.co/KN4by9feLQ — Tyler (@tyler_cov) February 28, 2024

“Doctor” will be released tomorrow (1 March).