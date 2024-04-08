Elton John, Giorgio Armani, and Miley Cyrus are just a few of the world’s richest individuals, and they share another commonality: they are all part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Here is a list of some of the richest LGBTQ+ billionaires and millionaires, and their reported net worth.

Elton John

Elton John receives the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song on 20 March, 2024 at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, DC. (Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

Pop royalty Sir Elton John, who wears iconic stage costumes, has an impressive net worth of $550 million.

The gay singer, pianist and composer has been open about his early struggles with his sexuality, and has also shared the hardships he and his husband, David Furnish, have faced in adopting children. The couple are father to two boys: Zachary and Elijah Furnish-John.

In August 2023, the multi Grammy Award-winning musical legend was taken to the Princess Grace hospital centre in Monaco where he was treated for minor injuries after suffering a fall at his villa in Nice, France.

That same year, in June, the star made an emotional final goodbye to touring in the UK during Glastonbury Festival 2023, where he played through some of his biggest hits, including “Bennie and the Jets” and “Crocodile Rock”.

Miley Cyrus

US singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus accepts the Best Pop Solo Performance award for “Flowers” on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on 4 February, 2024. (Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty)

Queer pop star Miley Cyrus, who in 2022 was highlighted in the Forbes 30 Under 30 List in the music category, has an estimated net worth of $160 million.

Cyrus has long been open about her sexuality, confirming her bisexuality in 2015 and opening up about her relationship with her sexuality and identity in a Variety article the following year.

This year, the two-time Grammy winner thanked her “main gays” for her iconic look at the 2024 Grammys as her hit song “Flowers” won Record of the Year.

Giorgio Armani

Giorgio Armani acknowledges the applause of the audience at the Giorgio Armani fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025. (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani is reportedly one of the world’s richest LGBTQ+ celebrities with an estimated net worth of $11.9 billion.

Armani, who previously made some controversial comments about his taste in men, remains mostly private about his love life, but in a 2000 interview with Vanity Fair, he shared: “I have had women in my life and sometimes men”.

David Geffen

David Geffen attends Prostate Cancer Foundation’s Dinner in 2019 at Daniel in New York City. (Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images)

Co-founder of DreamWorks and an investor in Apple, David Geffen, has an estimated net worth of $8 billion.

The 81-year-old billionaire came out as gay in 1992, making him one of the first top business executives to do so.

Jon Stryker

Slobodan Randjelovic and Jon Stryker attend The Center Dinner 2018 at Cipriani Wall Street on 19 April, 2018 in New York City. (Steven Ferdman/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

John Stryker, who is president and founder of the Arcus Foundation, is one of the world’s leading philanthropic donors to the LGBTQ+ community, and his estimated net worth is an impressive $5.4 billion.

His Arcus Foundation is the top LGBTQ-specific grant-making organsation in the United States, giving more than $17 million a year to organisations working toward social justice for LGBTQ+ people in 2013.

Stryker has been married to his husband, Slobodan Randjelović, since December 2016.

Jennifer Pritzker

Jennifer Pritzker, first out transgender billionaire (right) and Brenda Cossman, director of Bonham Centre for Sexual Diversity Studies at U of T University pose for pictures at Hyatt Hotel. (Vince Talotta/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Jennifer Pritzker, the world’s first and only out trans billionaire, has an estimated net worth of $2.2 billion.

Pritzker, who came out as trans in 2013, is an ex-US Army lieutenant colonel and a member of one of the wealthiest families in the US, who founded the Hyatt hotel group.

In 2021, she said she would consider moving her wealth out of Tennessee because of anti-LGBTQ+ state laws.