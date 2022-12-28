Fans of The Voice Kids UK are sharing their love and support for trans contestant Darcie and her “proud” parents.

Darcie, 14, was one of the youngsters who appeared on Tuesday’s episode (27 December) of the ITV programme to showcase her vocal talents.

The aspiring singer, from Norwich, sang Lewis Capaldi’s “Bruises” for the judges – and will.i.am was so impressed he spun his chair for her.

Ahead of her performance, Darcie’s parents Alison and Kevin opened up about their daughter’s transition in a pre-recorded interview.

Alison said her daughter hadn’t always had it easy, explaining: “She learnt at a very early age to be strong. Darcie has had a lot of challenges with her gender.”

“Darcie was born male and at a very early age, it was obvious that she wanted to live as a female and she’s shown complete grit and determination that she was going to do so.

“With what she’s been through, that she’s so confident in herself, that has proved to us that everything has been the right thing to do. As a parent, we haven’t looked back, have we?”

Her dad added: “We’re so proud, aren’t we?”

Before taking to the stage, Darcie said she wanted to serve as a source of inspiration for other young people like her.

“When I go on that stage I just really want to make my mum and dad proud, but also myself and inspire others who are in the same situation as me.”

The Voice Kids UK contestant Darcie wanted to ‘prove a point’

Darcie’s powerful performance of “Bruises” wowed the judges and the audience, with will.i.am pressing his red button and turning for her.

After her performance, judge Ronan Keating asked what music does for her.

“It’s an escape,” Darcie said. “I just come home, listen to my music, and then when I sing, it’s even more of an escape.”

But it was when she opened up about her reasoning for entering The Voice Kids UK that viewers were reduced to tears.

The young singer explained: “I just wanted to prove a point, because as a young trans person, I just wanted to come on here and show people that I can do it and I can achieve my dreams.”

The latest season of The Voice Kids UK kicked off on 26 December and runs for four nights, with the final airing on 29 December on ITV.