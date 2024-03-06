NCT Dream announce 2024 world tour: dates, tickets and more
NCT Dream have announced details of their 2024 world tour – and this is how to get tickets.
The K-pop group will take The Dream Show 3: Dream( )scape Tour to Asia, Europe, North America and Latin America.
There’s currently 17 shows planned across Asia, with dates in Seoul, Osaka, Jakarta, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Bangkok planned.
While they’ve also confirmed that the Latin American, North American and European legs of the tour will be revealed on 8 May.
2024 NCT DREAM WORLD TOUR <THE DREAM SHOW 3 : DREAM( )SCAPE> in ASIA— NCT DREAM (@NCTsmtown_DREAM) March 6, 2024
SEOUL ➫ 2024.05.02-04
OSAKA ➫ 2024.05.11-12
JAKARTA ➫ 2024.05.18
TOKYO ➫ 2024.05.25-26
NAGOYA ➫ 2024.06.02
HONG KONG ➫ 2024.06.15-16
BANGKOK ➫ 2024.06.22-23
SINGAPORE ➫ 2024.06.29-30
MANILA ➫… pic.twitter.com/tYYVqTqRoU
Although dates and venues are yet to be confirmed, the Latin American leg will take place from August to September for four shows.
You may like to watch
The group will take The Dream Show 3: Dream( )scape Tour to the US in September with seven shows and Europe from October to November for five shows, according to the group’s website.
Their most recent release was 2023’s ISTJ, which featured singles including the title track and “Broken Melodies” and it reached the top five on the US World Albums chart.
You can find out everything you need to know about tickets and the full tour schedule for NCT Dream below.
This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.
How to get tickets
Ticket details for the group’s world tour are yet to be revealed, but you can sign up for updates and find out more on their website.
We’ll also update this page when NCT Dream ticket details are confirmed.
You can also check the socials for the likes of Ticketmaster and Live Nation, who are likely to be the official ticket seller for the US and European leg of the tour.
NCT Dream tour dates
- 2-4 May – Seoul, South Korea, Gocheok Sky Dome
- 11-12 May – Osaka, Japan, Kyocera Dome
- 18 May – Jakarta, Indonesia, GBK Stadium
- 25-26 May – Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Dome
- 2 June – Nagoya, Japan, Vantelin Dome nagoya
- 15-16 June – Hong Kong, China, AsiaWorld-Arena
- 22-23 June – Bangkok, Thailand, Rajamangala National Stadium
- 29-30 June – Singapore, Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium
- 10-11 August – Manila, the Philippines, SM Mall of Asia Arena
- Dates TBA: August to September 2024 – Latin America
- Dates TBA: September 2024 – US
- Dates TBA: October to November 2024 – Europe
MyPinkNews members are invited to comment on articles to discuss the content we publish, or debate issues more generally. Please familiarise yourself with our community guidelines to ensure that our community remains a safe and inclusive space for all.
Report this comment
Please let us know why you would like to report this comment:
The ability to comment will be removed from anyone who does not follow our Terms & Conditions