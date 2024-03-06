NCT Dream announce 2024 world tour: dates, tickets and more.

NCT Dream have announced details of their 2024 world tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The K-pop group will take The Dream Show 3: Dream( )scape Tour to Asia, Europe, North America and Latin America.

There’s currently 17 shows planned across Asia, with dates in Seoul, Osaka, Jakarta, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Bangkok planned.

While they’ve also confirmed that the Latin American, North American and European legs of the tour will be revealed on 8 May.

2024 NCT DREAM WORLD TOUR <THE DREAM SHOW 3 : DREAM( )SCAPE> in ASIA



SEOUL ➫ 2024.05.02-04

OSAKA ➫ 2024.05.11-12

JAKARTA ➫ 2024.05.18

TOKYO ➫ 2024.05.25-26

NAGOYA ➫ 2024.06.02

HONG KONG ➫ 2024.06.15-16

BANGKOK ➫ 2024.06.22-23

SINGAPORE ➫ 2024.06.29-30

MANILA ➫… pic.twitter.com/tYYVqTqRoU — NCT DREAM (@NCTsmtown_DREAM) March 6, 2024

Although dates and venues are yet to be confirmed, the Latin American leg will take place from August to September for four shows.

The group will take The Dream Show 3: Dream( )scape Tour to the US in September with seven shows and Europe from October to November for five shows, according to the group’s website.

Their most recent release was 2023’s ISTJ, which featured singles including the title track and “Broken Melodies” and it reached the top five on the US World Albums chart.

You can find out everything you need to know about tickets and the full tour schedule for NCT Dream below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

How to get tickets

Ticket details for the group’s world tour are yet to be revealed, but you can sign up for updates and find out more on their website.

We’ll also update this page when NCT Dream ticket details are confirmed.

You can also check the socials for the likes of Ticketmaster and Live Nation, who are likely to be the official ticket seller for the US and European leg of the tour.