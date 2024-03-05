RuPaul Charles doesn’t believe in monogamy when it comes to men, he explained in a new interview.

The drag icon has been married to his husband Georges LeBar since 2017 after being together for over two decades. The pair met at a nightclub in 1994, and recalled in a 2019 interview how he asked the “really, really tall” man if he could give him an embrace.

“‘Cause I’m tall, I’ve never been able to put my arms around someone’s shoulders who was taller than me,” he said at the time.

In his powerful new memoir, the RuPaul’s Drag Race star detailed overcoming his addiction to drugs, while helping support his husband who went through the same struggle.

“As soon as [Georges] told me the truth, I realised I had been in deep denial. I had allowed myself to miss every one of those clues. It forced me to ask: why?,” he wrote in The House of Hidden Meanings.

Now, RuPaul has opened up about being in an open relationship with LeBar — calling their polyamorous arrangement practical.

“It’s just realistic,” he told New Yorker Magazine. “There’s no such thing as monogamy with men.”

However, RuPaul acknowledged that he struggles to connect with “a circle of people that I can sort of rely on” for intimacy, given his meteoric rise to fame.

The 63-year-old is an Emmy award-winner and is the face of the Drag Race franchise. He also became the first drag queen to be awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.

The Drag Race UK host has performed across the arts sector, releasing several music albums, appearing in over 50 movies and TV shows and authoring two books.

The LGBTQ+ rights advocate released his first memoir, Letting It All Hang Out, in 1995, a year after becoming the historic first face of the MAC Viva Glam campaign to aid the HIV/AIDS crisis.

Even in his 20s, the star recalled feeling disconnected from casual sex. “When I was meeting someone at a bar or something, I always would want to find some type of connection, but it was not there.

“And I did not enjoy being with somebody I don’t have a connection to,” he told the outlet.