Girl In Red ticket prices revealed for her UK and European tour dates.

Girl In Red recently announced details of a headline UK and European tour – and these are the ticket prices.

The singer is taking her Doing It Again Tour across Europe to play some of her biggest shows to date.

The tour kicks off at Dublin’s 3Arena on 27 August and heads to the likes of Manchester, London, Glasgow, Amsterdam, Paris and Berlin across the run.

It will be in support of her upcoming second studio album, I’m Doing It Again Baby!, which is due for release on 12 April.

The LP features lead single “Too Much” and the recently released title track, and marks her first LP in three years.

She also recently announced the North American leg of the tour, which kicks off next month on 16 April in Boston.

Ahead of Girl In Red tickets going on sale for her UK and European dates, you can find out the full tour schedule and info on ticket prices below.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 15 March via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

A number of ticket presales are taking place for Girl In Red across the week, including an artist presale that fans can sign up to.

What are the Girl In Red ticket prices?

It’s been confirmed that tickets for her show in Glasgow will be priced at £33 plus fees for general admission standing and Manchester will be priced at £32.50 plus fees for seated and standing.

While her show at London’s Wembley Arena will be priced at £37.50 plus fees for seated and standing.

Ticket prices for her European shows will vary and you can check your local listing below.