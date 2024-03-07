Girl In Red announces UK and European tour: dates, tickets and presale

Girl In Red has announced details of a headline UK and European tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The artist will bring her Doing It Again Tour to venues across Europe in 2024, including her first ever headline arena shows.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 15 March via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The European leg of the tour will begin on 27 August at Dublin’s 3Arena, before playing in Glasgow, Manchester and a huge show at London’s Wembley Arena.

She will then perform in the likes of Paris, Amsterdam, Cologne, Munich, Berlin, Warsaw, Stockholm, Helsinki and a hometown show at the Oslo Spektrum on 3 October.

The tour will be in support of her upcoming second studio album, I’m Doing It Again Baby! which is due for release on 12 April.

The LP features lead single “Too Much” and marks her first in three years, following her debut, If I Could Make It Go Quiet.

She also recently announced the North American leg of the tour, which kicks off on 16 April in Boston.

The run then heads to the likes of New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Toronto, Atlanta, Nashville, Los Angeles and Salt Lake City in May and June.

You can find out more ticket details for Girl In Red, including presale info and the full tour schedule below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 15 March via Ticketmaster.

A presale begins from 10am local time on 13 March. Fans can sign up on Girl In Red’s website with their mobile number. Choose your preferred date and enter your details and you’ll be sent info on how to access the presale.

There’s other presales taking place across the week, including O2 priority and venue presales. You can check your local listing below for more details.