The love story between Bill and Frank in The Last of Us has been nominated for a television BAFTA – and you can help it win.

In the third episode of HBO’s adaptation of the post-apocalyptic video game, good-natured Frank, played by Murray Bartlett, and hard-core survivalist Bill (Nick Offerman) came together in a powerful romance that moved some viewers to tears.

Praised by video game fans, LGBTQ+ viewers and critics alike for its powerful depiction of a gay love story, the episode ended with the couple dying peacefully in each other’s arms.

Now, fans of the episode can give it the accolade it deserves: a television BAFTA. Nominated under memorable TV moments of 2023, it stands a good chance of winning.

The P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award celebrates “moments that captured the nation, whether they made us cry, gasp or laugh”.

Bill and Frank’s story has been nominated alongside five other moments, including Ncuti Gatwa being unveiled as the new resident of the Tardis in Doctor Who and David Beckham teasing his wife Victoria about her “working-class” upbringing.

Votes can be cast from today (14 March) at publicvote.bafta.org/po-cruises-memorable-moment, and the winner will be announced at London’s Royal Festival Hall on 12 May.

The first three episodes of The Last of Us are available to watch now on HBO in the US, with the whole of season one available on Sky in the UK.