Comedian Tom Allen has been announced as the host of Big Gay Wedding, a new BBC show that follows the planning of a dream wedding for a gay couple – Adam Johnson and Dan Mackey.

Adam and Dan’s big day will also mark the 10th anniversary of gay marriage being legal in England and Wales.

The Marriage (Same Sex Couples) Act won Royal Assent on 17 July, 2013, paving the way for the first queer couples in England and Wales to marry on 29 March, 2014.

A key milestone on the journey for same-sex marriage occurred in February 2010, when PinkNews secured the backing of the first-ever UK party leaders to introduce same-sex marriage. On 15 March, 2012, the PinkNews‘ Out4Marriage campaign was founded, which saw figures as diverse as Richard Branson, The Saturdays and Peter Tatchell lobbying for same-sex marriage in videos shared on YouTube.

A number of MPs, including Theresa May, Lynne Featherstone and Jack Straw also recorded videos calling for equal marriage.

What to expect from My Big Gay Wedding

In this one-off film for BBC One and iPlayer, Allen reflects on his experience growing up gay and how far LGBTQ+ rights have advanced in the intervening years.

You may like to watch

Allen also introduces the gay soon-to-be-married couple to his famous friends who help make their wedding day spectacular, getting advice on outfits and picking out the perfect entertainment.

In a statement about the show, Allen shared: “The fact that same-sex couples couldn’t get married here just ten years ago means we should never be complacent about the progress we’ve made and so it’s only right to celebrate it thoroughly.

“I’m looking forward to making this joyous celebration of love and gay marriage, or garriage as I like to call it,” he added.

The happy couple also opened up about their expectations ahead of their wedding day.

“This documentary celebrates an important moment for the LGBTQIA+ community and gave Dan and I the opportunity to share our love for each other in a loud and proud way,” Adam Johnson shared.

Dan Mackey shared that the couple had been together for 10 years, and engaged for eight. Therefore, the 10th anniversary of legalised same-sex marriage was the perfect time for them to declare their vows.

“Both Adam and I love being creative and getting stuck in, making a dreamlike day come to life where we could break traditional wedding rules,” Mackey added about what they wanted from their wedding day.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor appears on Big Gay Wedding. (Sidey Clark Photography)

Who are the guests on My Big Gay Wedding?

Alongside wedding planning, Allen will chart the story behind the fight for equal marriage.

In doing so, he meets a multitude of inspiring LGBTQ+ trailblazers whose dedication and work led to the possibility of gay marriage.

Allen will hear from Women’s Equality Party co-founder Sandi Toksvig about the journey to legal same-sex marriage.

Allen will also speak to Angela Eagle, the MP who helped to introduce civil partnerships in 2004, and Lynne Featherstone, who sits in the House of Lords.

David Cameron, who was Prime Minister when the law was passed, will also be featured in Big Gay Wedding.

Dancer Oti Mabuse, baker John Whaite and iconic ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ hitmaker Sophie Ellis-Bextor are all on hand to ensure that Dan and Adam’s big day goes without a hitch.

Currently, Big Gay Wedding has no confirmed release date but we’ll keep you in the loop!