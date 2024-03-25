TV host Lorraine Kelly has announced that she will help a gay couple get hitched on live television, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the first same-sex marriages in England and Wales.

In a video shared on social media, the host of ITV’s Lorraine wore a glittering rainbow dress to proclaim what she dubbed ‘Lorraine’s gay wedding’.

“You are cordially invited to a very special occasion,” she said on the set of Lorraine. “It’s been 10 years since the first same-sex marriage and to commemorate a decade of love and commitment, a happy couple will get married right here in this studio with a very special celebrant.”

The big day for the lucky couple is Wednesday (27 March).

This Friday (29 March) marks 10 years since the first weddings took place in the UK, following the Royal Assent of the Marriage (Same Sex Couples) Act 2013 on 17 July 2013.

Queer social media users thanked Kelly for putting LGBTQ+ couples front and centre on her show, especially given the rising anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment in the UK.

You may like to watch

“She gets a lot of flack and weddings are not the be all and end all of queer rights, but good on her,” one person wrote. “Especially in current times, it’s nice to see a little positivity on a mainstream platform.”

Another viewer said: “The anti-LGBT+ movement has, once again, pushed the rainbow flag to the top of their ‘it’s evil’ list, so seeing an ally go full in your face with it on day-time TV is quite the statement.”

Kelly has proven herself to be a staunch LGBTQ+ ally in recent years, most notably by defending trans people during an interview with gender-critical professor Kathleen Stock in 2021.

Earlier today (25 March), the presenter was named as the recipient of this year’s BAFTA Special Award for services to TV.

Despite the televised wedding being little more than a bit of camp fun, the bigots have come out in full force, pledging to boycott Lorraine.

“Here’s an idea for you next week… show a straight wedding too, celebrate with the majority,” suggested one upset social media user.

Another wrote: “I’m heterosexual. Can I get married on your show? If not, why not?”

The anniversary of same-sex marriages is also being marked with a one-off BBC show, hosted by Tom Allen. Big Gay Wedding will follow Adam Johnson and Dan Mackey as they plan for their dream day, with support from the comedian and some of his famous friends.

Lorraine’s gay wedding special will air on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK from 9am on Wednesday (27 March). Big Gay Wedding will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm the same day.