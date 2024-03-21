The Wizard of Oz will return to London’s West End this summer – and this is how to get tickets.

The hit musical will head to the Gillian Lynne Theatre for a limited run on 15 August to 8 September.

Theatregoers can get their hands on tickets from 9am on 28 March via LW Theatres.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

It’s currently in the midst of a UK and Ireland tour, with dates planned in Bristol, Nottingham, Glasgow, Manchester and Dublin ahead of its return to London.

The producers have also confirmed that the West End run will star The Vivienne as The Wicked Witch of the West and Aston Merrygold as the Tin Man.

You may like to watch

The Wizard of Oz is returning to the West End for a limited run.

Producer Michael Harrison said: “The Wizard of Oz was seen by an incredible 185,000 people at the Palladium last summer and is currently smashing box office records on its UK tour, so it feels absolutely appropriate that we return this spectacular production to the West End.”

The show will feature the iconic original score from the Oscar-winning MGM film, including “Over The Rainbow”, “Follow The Yellow Brick Road” and “We’re Off To See the Wizard”.

Plus it will also have additional songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice and is produced by Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’s Michael Harrsion.

While the story, of course, will follow Dorothy, Toto and friends “on an unforgettable adventure down the yellow brick road to the merry old land of Oz”.

You can find out how to get The Wizard of Oz tickets for its West End return, as well as the UK tour schedule below.

How to get The Wizard of Oz tickets

They go on general sale from 9am on 28 March via lwtheatres.co.uk.

Theatregoers can sign up for an exclusive presale via the LW Theatres website. You’ll be emailed a unique link to access presale tickets from 9am on 27 March.

It’s been confirmed that ticket prices will start from £20.