Cat Burns announces UK and European tour dates and ticket details.

Cat Burns has announced details of 2024 UK and European tour dates – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will headline a string of shows this autumn in support of her upcoming debut album.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 28 March via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour will begin on 6 October in Amsterdam, with dates planned for Cologne, Berlin, Brussels and Paris.

She will then head to the likes of Birmingham, Bristol, Glasgow and Manchester across the month.

She’ll finish up the run with her biggest headline show to date at the London Roundhouse on 18 October.

The tour will be in support of her upcoming debut album, Early Twenties, which is due for release on 12 July.

The LP features singles “Live More & Love More”, “Know That You’re Not Alone”, “Wasted Youth” and recently released track “Alone”.

It will follow up her 2022 EP, Emotionally Unavailable, which features her viral hit “Go”.

Despite being released in 2020, the track garnered attention on the likes of TikTok and went on to reach number two on the UK Singles Chart.

Burns went on to perform the song at the BRIT Awards and received three nominations, including Song of the Year for the track.

This year she’s also set to perform a number of festivals including Radio 1’s Big Weekend, Highest Point in Lancaster and London’s Mighty Hoopla.

You can find out how to get tickets and the singer’s full tour schedule below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 28 March via Ticketmaster.

Fans who pre-order her debut album from the official store before 3pm GMT on 25 March will receive early access to tickets.

This will take place from 10am local time on 26 March and you’ll be emailed details on how to access it.

If you’ve already pre-ordered the album then you’ll be automatically included and receive the email.