BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend have confirmed details of its 2024 edition – and this is how to get tickets.

The event will take over Stockwood Park in Luton across 24-26 May, with some of the biggest names in music.

Across the week, beginning 18 March, Radio 1 is revealing the lineup, with Chase & Status topping the bill on 24 May.

They’ll be joined by the likes of Becky Hill, Ella Henderson and Rudimental on the main stage, while Diplo, Eric Prydz, Kenya Grace and more will play across the other stages.

The Saturday of the festival will be headlined by Raye, following her recent record-breaking night at the Brit Awards.

She will joined by Aitch, Griff, Joel Corry, Mabel and Rag’n’Bone Man on the main stage.

Other names confirmed include Charli XCX, who will headline the New Music Stage, The Last Dinner Party, Shygirl and Tems.

The lineup for the final day of the festival will be confirmed later this week, with tickets also being released to local residents and the general public.

Ahead of BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend tickets going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How to get tickets

They’re being released on Thursday, 21 March and will be available via Ticketmaster.

Radio 1 has confirmed that there will be 35,000 tickets available to purchase, per day for 24-26 May.

The ticket link will be released on the Radio 1 website, via the page: bbc.co.uk/backstage/bigweekend/tickets.

You don’t need to pre-register, however you will need a Ticketmaster account to purchase your tickets, so make sure your login details are up-to-date, or create an account ahead of the on-sale date.

How much are Radio 1 Big Weekend tickets?

The Radio 1’s Big Weekend ticket prices are £29.50 (plus £4.50 booking fee per ticket) for day tickets.

They have also said: “You can only purchase a maximum of two tickets per person per day (Friday or Saturday or Sunday).”

What’s the Radio 1’s Big Weekend lineup?

Charli XCX features on the Radio 1 Big Weekend lineup. (Kate Green/Getty Images)

They’ve confirmed the lineup for the first two days of the festival. This includes headliners Chase & Status and Raye.

Friday 24 May

Radio 1 Main Stage: Chase & Status / Becky Hill / Ella Henderson / Rudimental

Radio 1 New Music Stage: Eric Prydz / Diplo / Dimension / Hannah Laing / Kenya Grace / Sonny Fodera

Radio 1 Dance Stage: A Little Sound / Ammara / ESSEL / Girls Don’t Sync / Joy Anonymous / salute / Sammy Virji / Y U QT

BBC Music Introducing Stage: charlieeeee / Deeps / JGrrey / LAVZ / Sam Girling / Victor Ray

Saturday 25 May