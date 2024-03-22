Hollyoaks trans youth storyline sparks over 350 complaints

Ofcom has received more than 350 complaints from viewers about Hollyoaks‘ recent trans youth storyline.

Earlier this month, the long-running Channel 4 soap saw 12-year-old Rose Lomax, played by Ava Webster, who was struggling with their gender identity, finally feeling safe enough to tell Kitty Draper (Iz Hesketh) that he’s a boy.

Kitty gave Rose the confidence to open up to his mum and dad, leading to a scene that showed his parents’ confusion.

Despite the storyline speaking to many transgender youngsters, TV watchdog Ofcom has received 358 complaints over the scenes.

Ofcom told PinkNews the complaints, which are currently being assessed, related to the trans storyline which aired from 4 to 7 March.

Hollyoaks has broadcast multiple LGBTQ+ storylines over the years, and recently viewers have been gripped by a gay conversion therapy plot involving high school headmaster Carter Shepherd (Holby City‘s David Ames) and John Paul McQueen (James Sutton).

Hollyoaks isn’t the only soap in hot water for championing LGBTQ+ storylines. Last year, a romantic scene featuring gay husbands Billy Mayhew and Paul Foreman in Coronation Street prompted more than 50 complaints to Ofcom.

At the time, Ofcom told PinkNews it was assessing complaints but hadn’t decided whether or not to investigate.

The previous year, the watchdog dismissed more than 1,600 complaints about Jordan Gray’s nude performance on Channel 4’s Friday Night Live.

Hollyoaks airs weekdays at 7pm on E4 and on Channel 4’s streaming platform.