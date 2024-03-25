Melanie Martinez recently announced details of a UK and European tour – and these are the ticket prices.

The artist is bringing her Trilogy Tour to venues in late 2024 in support of her three albums, Cry Baby, K-12 and Portals.

The tour will begin on 18 September in Dublin and head to Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Cardiff and London.

She’ll then take the tour to mainland Europe, with shows in Amsterdam, Paris, Madrid, Hamburg, Milan and more.

Melanie Martinez announces UK and European tour: dates, tickets and presale info. (Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

Ahead of the general sale, a number of presales are taking place so fans can get their hands on tickets early.

If you’re looking to secure tickets in the presale or general sale this week, you’ll be wondering how much tickets cost for the tour.

You may like to watch

It’s been revealed by a number of venues how much they’ll set fans back, which are likely to be the prices across the tour.

You can find out Melanie Martinez ticket prices breakdown and full tour schedule below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

What are the Melanie Martinez ticket prices?

Following a presale, it’s confirmed that tickets for the UK leg of the tour will be priced at:

General admission standing tickets – £87.50

General admission seated tickets – £47.95–£87.50

Standing – The Trilogy Lounge VIP Experience – £387.50

Seated – Trilogy Lounge VIP Experience – 387.50

Standing – Early Entry VIP Package – £187.50

Seated – Early Entry VIP Package – £187.50

Tickets for the UK and Ireland shows go on general sale from 10am on 28 June via Ticketmaster.

You can check out the full tour schedule, including ticket links for the European shows below.

Melanie Martinez will headline venues across the UK and Europe including some of her first arena shows, the full tour schedule is: