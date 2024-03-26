Twenty One Pilots fans think tour dates are being announced soon

Twenty One Pilots fans think a tour announcement is coming very soon – and this is everything we know so far.

This is after a number of major venues in the UK, Europe and North America posted a cryptic image on social media on 26 March.

In the UK the likes of Manchester’s AO Arena and London’s O2 Arena posted a picture of their venue, which also featured a Twenty One Pilots billboard.

Fans were quick to notice, with the AO Arena’s post racking up hundreds of likes and reposts within 30 minutes.

This has led to fans believing that a world tour announcement is imminent from the duo.

While a number of venues in North America did the same, including the Toyota Center in Houston and Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Venues around the world have started to tease the upcoming Twenty One Pilots tour! pic.twitter.com/tHgZgmLQtx — 🏁 (@concertleaks) March 26, 2024

Other venues which have taken part include the Atlas Arena in Poland, Wizink Center in Spain and the Forum in Milan to name a few.

The expected tour will be in support of their upcoming seventh studio album, Clancy, which is due for release on 17 May.

The LP features singles “Overcompensate” and “Next Semester” and marks the ‘final chapter’ in their nearly decade-long concept album series.

It marks their first release in three years, following up 2021’s Scaled and Icy, which was produced during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahead of Twenty One Pilots tickets going on sale, you can find out everything we know so far below.

After a number of venues have teased an upcoming tour announcement from Twenty One Pilots, fans will be wondering which cities and dates will be on the schedule.

We’ll update this as soon as the tour is officially announced by the band.

Tickets are expected to be available via ticketmaster.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.