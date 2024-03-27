Jhené Aiko has announced details of a North American tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer’s The Magic Hour tour will see her headline arenas across the US and Canada this summer.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 29 March via Ticketmaster.

The tour will begin on 19 June in Detroit and head to the likes of Chicago, Washington, Philadelphia and Boston.

Other dates include Brooklyn, Toronto, Orlando, Houston, Atlanta, Las Vegas and Seattle, finishing up in Columbus on 22 August.

The last few years has seen Aiko play a number of festival sets after her tour in support of 2020’s Chilombo was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The LP received critical acclaim and three Grammy nominations including Album of the Year and featured singles “Triggered (Freestyle)” and “B.S.”.

Since then she’s released standalone singles “In the Dark” for the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings soundtrack and “Calm & Patient”.

It’s also been confirmed that she’ll be joined by Coi Leray, Tink, Umi and Kiana Ledé as support acts across the run.

Ahead of Jhené Aiko tickets going on sale this week, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale from 10am local time on 29 March via Ticketmaster.

An artist presale takes place from 10am local time on 27 March. This is available to those signed up to the singer’s mailing list, which you can do at jheneaiko.com. You’ll then receive details via email on how to access presale tickets.

There’s also a Ticketmaster presale which will take place from 10am local time on 28 March at ticketmaster.com.