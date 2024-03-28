St. Vincent announces 2024 North American tour: dates, tickets and more
St. Vincent has announced details of a headline North American tour – and this is how to get tickets.
The artist will visit venues across the US and Canada in 2024 as part of the All Born Screaming Tour.
Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 5 April via Ticketmaster.
The tour will begin on 22 May in Ventura and head to the likes of Vancouver, Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia and Brooklyn.
It’ll be in support of her upcoming album, All Born Screaming, which is due for release on 26 April.
It will follow up the acclaimed 2021 LP Daddy’s Home and features singles “Flea” and “Broken Man”, the latter of which is a collaboration with Dave Grohl.
She’ll be joined by Spoon, Yves Tumor, Momma, Eartheater and Dorian Electra, who will support across various dates of the tour.
Ahead of St. Vincent tickets going on sale you can find out the full tour schedule and details below.
How to get tickets
They go on general sale at 10am local time on 5 April via Ticketmaster.
Fans can sign up to an exclusive presale at laylo.com/st_vincent. You’ll be sent details on how to access the presale which will take place from 10am local time on 2 April.
There’s also Citi card, Live Nation and venue presales taking place across the week, and you can check your local listing below.
St. Vincent tour dates
- 22 May – Ventura, CA – The Majestic Ventura Theater – tickets
- 25 May – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic – tickets
- 8 August – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater – tickets
- 11 August – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum – tickets
- 13 August – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory – tickets
- 14 August – Ogden, UT – Twilight Concert Series – tickets
- 16 August – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre – tickets
- 5 September – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – tickets
- 6 September – Philadelphia, PA – The Met – tickets
- 10 September – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount – tickets
- 11 September – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount – tickets
- 13 September – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem – tickets
- 14 September – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall – tickets
- 16 September – Ann Arbor, MI – Michigan Theater – tickets
- 20 September – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theater – tickets
