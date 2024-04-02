Russia bar owner arrested under LGBTQ ‘extremism’ law
The owner of a bar in Russia has been arrested under the country’s ‘LGBTQ+ extremism’ legislation, just days after two of the venue’s staff were held under the same law.
On Sunday (31 March), independent human rights defence and media group OVD-Info said the owner of Pose, in Orenburg, a city close to the border with Kazakhstan, had been detained.
The arrests follow Russia’s Supreme Court outlawing the “international LGBT movement” towards the end of last year.
The owner, who has not been named, was reportedly arrested three days ago at Moscow airport. Prosecutors are accusing him of conspiring with supporters of the “international LGBT movement”. If found guilty, all three men could face up to 10 years in jail.
The two earlier arrests followed a police raid last month, footage of which appeared online. Independent news website Mediazona named the pair as Alexander Klimov, the art director of the club, and manager Diana Kamilyanova.
Russia declared the “international public LGBT movement” an extremist organisation in November 2023, despite no such group existing. The court’s vague language leaves LGBTQ+ people in the country at risk of lengthy prison sentences simply for being queer.
You may like to watch
Since the law came into force, police have raided a bar in Russia’s fourth-largest city Yekaterinburg, a My Little Pony convention was shut down for supposedly promoting queer propaganda, and anti-riot officers stormed what state media called an “anti-war LGBTQ+ party” meeting near St Petersburg.
MyPinkNews members are invited to comment on articles to discuss the content we publish, or debate issues more generally. Please familiarise yourself with our community guidelines to ensure that our community remains a safe and inclusive space for all.
Report this comment
Please let us know why you would like to report this comment:
The ability to comment will be removed from anyone who does not follow our Terms & Conditions