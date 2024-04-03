Santigold announces 2024 North American tour dates and ticket details.

Santigold has announced details of a headline North American tour – and this is how to get tickets.

In 2024 the artist will stop off at venues across the US and Canada after cancelling her Holified Tour in 2022.

Tickets go on general sale from 10am local time on 5 April via Ticketmaster.

The tour will include headline shows in San Francisco, Chicago, Montreal, Boston, New York and Toronto across the summer.

While her show in Seattle is part of the Pride festival, which she will headline alongside the likes of Tegan and Sara, Rico Nasty, Perfume Genius and Slayyyter.

While the likes of Drag Race icons Shea Coulee, Alaska, Detox, Lady Camden and Bosco will also appear at the festival across 28-30 June.

She’ll finish up the run with two shows in October in Vancouver and Portland.

The tour is her first since dropping her 10-track LP Spirituals, which features “My Horror”, “Shake”, and “High Priestess”.

She cancelled the accompanying tour citing artist welfare and the mental health and economic challenges for those making music following the coronavirus pandemic.

Announcing the new shows she told fans she was “excited to finally announce” dates for North America.

Ahead of Santigold tickets going on sale for her upcoming tour, you can find out the full schedule and presale info below.

How to get tickets

A fan club presale takes place from 10am local time on 3 April. Fans can sign up for access via the singer’s official website. You’ll be emailed details with a unique and/or code to access presale tickets.

Other presales taking place across the week include Live Nation, Spotify and venue. You can check your local listing below for more details.