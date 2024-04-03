Days Like This presents The Recipe is a brand new festival heading to London this summer – and this is how to get tickets.

The 15,000-capacity event will takeover Gunnersbury Park on 6 July with a headline set from Jazmine Sullivan.

DLT The Recipe festival tickets go on sale from 10am GMT on 5 April via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Sullivan will headline the festival in her first UK performance in 10 years, playing tracks from her back catalogue including 2021’s Grammy-winning Heaux Tales.

The “ultimate R&B line-up” also features the likes of SiR, Alex Isley, Destin Conrad and Tone Stith.

You may like to watch

More artists will be confirmed in the coming months, as well as other attractions including food, drink, fairground attractions and a “relaxation station”.

You can find out everything you need to know about DLT The Recipe festival below, including ticket prices.

When do tickets go on sale?

The general sale takes place from 10am GMT on 5 April via Ticketmaster.

A number of presales are currently taking place, including the O2 priority sale, which is available to those with the O2 mobile app.

There’s also a DLT presale for those who signed up, and you’ll receive details via email on how to access this.

How much are DLT The Recipe festival tickets?

It’s been confirmed by organisers that general admission tickets start from £156.15 and limited VIP tickets start from £357.25.

Tickets will be tiered, so once tier one tickets sell out, they will increase in price. While payment plans are also available via Ticketmaster, which helps you spread the cost of the ticket.

It’s also been confirmed that the ticket price includes “entry, unlimited access to food and drinks and all the amenities and activities throughout the event”.

VIP is extremely limited so higher price point.



Unlimited food and drink means exactly that, you can walk up to any vendor or bar you want get food or a drink as many times as you want in a day within reason. If you’re legless then obviously the bar is going to say no. https://t.co/dnj2gxAvr7 — MK (@M________Kay) April 2, 2024

After some confusion from ticket buyers, it was clarified by one of the organisers, who wrote on X: “Unlimited food and drink means exactly that, you can walk up to any vendor or bar you want get food or a drink as many times as you want in a day within reason.”

Who’s on the lineup?

The festival will be headlined by Jazmine Sullivan and feature appearances from SiR, Alex Isley, Destin Conrad, Tone Stith, Ambre and Shae Universe.

There will also be DJ sets from AAA, Buttery Hotness, Manlikenaija and RBC

You can check out the lineup poster so far below:

DLT The Recipe festival lineup at Gunnersbury Park. (X/DLT)

Tickets for the festival will be available from Ticketmaster from 5 April.