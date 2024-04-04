Former tennis star Martina Navratilova has slammed Caitlyn Jenner’s remarks about Joe Biden celebrating trans lives.

International Transgender Day of Visibility has been held on 31 March every year since its inception in 2009. The annual celebration happened to coincide with Easter this year – much to the ire of the right-wing.

Among the angry conservatives was Jenner, who lashed out at the president over the weekend after he re-iterated his administration’s support for trans rights. Trans former Olympian Jenner wrote on X/Twitter that she was “absolutely disgusted” that he “declared the most Holy of Holy Days” as Trans Day of Visibility.

Jenner, who has frequently espoused anti-trans talking points, continued her rant in a Fox News interview, claiming that the Democrats were trying to “destroy the family structure, destroy religion”.

This didn’t sit well with Navratilova, who has also lashed out at the trans community in the past. “So says a divorcee…. six children with three different wives and it’s the left that is destroying the family? Got it… what a pathetic hypocrite,” she wrote.

So says a divorcee….6 children with 3 different wives and it’s the left that is destroying the family? Got it… what a pathetic hypocrite — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) April 1, 2024

Jenner angrily responded by saying: “Last time I checked, I raised one of the most successful families in the world, with the most amazing women – their mothers – by my side. You’re the hypocrite. You support Dems that want men in women’s sports. Don’t ever come after my family. Tasteless!”

You may like to watch

Navratilova replied that she “didn’t come for [Jenner’s] family” and that her original post was “all about” the trans Republican herself.

“You said Dems are ruining families. You’re the one who divorced [three times]. Nothing to do with your family – it’s all about you, and only you. Also, I am not a one-issue voter.”

I didn’t come for your family. You said Dems are ruining families. You’re the one who divorced 3 x. Nothing to do with your family- it’s all about you and only you. Also- I am not a one issue voter so there is that. — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) April 3, 2024

This is not the first time the pair have butted heads. Last year, multi-Grand-Slam-winner Navratilova took issue with Jenner’s interview of disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong where they discussed trans inclusion in women’s sports.

Shortly afterwards, Jenner posted a collage of tweets responding to Navratilova’s criticism and highlighted their differing political views.

She later said they are on the “same side of this issue” because both are firmly against transgender women participating in women’s sports.