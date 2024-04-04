Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farago and fiancé Jesse Sullivan have announced that they are expecting their first child.

Reality TV and YouTube star Francesca Farago took to Instagram to reveal that she and fiancé Jesse Sullivan were expecting a baby together, after the heartbreak of a failed earlier IVF attempt.

“We wanted to take this special day to celebrate this amazing milestone with all of you,” the reality TV star wrote.

“We brought you with us through the loss, so we couldn’t wait to bring you along for the win.

“I am still pretty newly pregnant, and there’s so much more to come but we are so excited to be growing our family… ahh I’m pregnant.”

TikTok star Sullivan, who is transgender, responded by writing: “I finally got her pregnant. So excited to be a dad to more world changers.

“We’re pregnant. It’s been such a struggle to get here. I’m so proud of Francesca for fighting her way to get here, and I fall more in love with her every day.”

The couple’s pregnancy success follows the announcement that they would be undergoing a second embryo transfer, after telling fans in February that their first effort failed.

At the time, they said: “Our hearts are heavy and it’s hard to stay positive.”