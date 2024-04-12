Maggie Rogers has announced details of a North American arena tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will headline her biggest shows to date across October and November in support of her album, Don’t Forget Me.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 26 April via Ticketmaster.

Plus the artist has also confirmed that fans will get the chance to buy tickets in-person at the box office for the arena dates.

She said: “On the last album, Surrender, I decided to go old school and sell tickets in-person in an effort to reduce fees, combat bots, and get tickets directly into the hands of fans.

“That process was so fun; this year, I’m hosting “Box Office Week”, where I’ve set some special prices for fans who want to come purchase tickets in person. Here’s how it’s going to work… from April 13th to April 20th, in every city where I’m playing an arena this fall, you can go to the local box office to choose your seats and buy your ticket for a special in-person price.

Plus four cities will get to buy their tickets directly from Rogers at the box office, as she said: “In NYC, Philly, Boston, and Chicago, I’m going to be in person selling tickets directly to you at the box office.”

“After the box office day festivities, I’ll be playing a show that very same night in those four cities where me and my band will perform Don’t Forget Me for the very first time,” she added.

Her fall 2024 tour will begin on 9 October in Austin, before heading to Philadelphia, Boston, New York, Toronto and Chicago.

Maggie Rogers will headline her biggest shows to date in North America. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Other dates include Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland and San Francisco before finishing up with a show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on 2 November.

The tour will be in support of her recently released third album, Don’t Forget Me, which features the title track and “So Sick of Dreaming”.

You can check out her full tour schedule and ticket details below.

How to get tickets

For her shows in October and November, fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 26 April via Ticketmaster.

While fans can also buy tickets in-person at the box office with Maggie across 13-20 April. You can find out more info on her website here.

A number of presales are taking place ahead of the general sale, including Chase, fan club mailing list and Spotify. You can find out more via your local listing below.