RuPaul’s Drag Race firebrand Willam has claimed that Anetra and Mistress Isabelle Brooks filmed secret eliminations on the episode before the season 15 finale.

As it stands, season 15 has a final four of Luxx Noir London, Sasha Colby, Anetra and Mistress Isabelle. But that nearly wasn’t the case.

Anetra, who has walked her f**king duck all over RuPaul’s Drag Race, filmed an ending to the most recent episode of the show, in which the queens were required to appear in RuPaul’s music video for “Blame It on the Edit“. Subsequently, she was chopped from the competition, according to Willam.

Appearing on Drag Race recap podcast, Race Chaser, alongside co-host and All Stars 2 winner Alaska Thunderf**k 5000, Willam spilled the tea that both Anetra and Mistress Isabelle could have sashayed away.

“They filmed this ending three different ways. They filmed Anetra going home, Mistress going home and the double [save], because all the girls were telling me: ‘We don’t know if it’s a top three or a top four yet,’ because the third and the fourth slot, they film multiples for.”

Willam continued, revealing that the same thing happened during Bianca Del Rio’s victory run on season six: “Just like they did for Darienne [Lake], Adore [Delano] and Courtney [Act].”

This wouldn’t be the first time the show has used that technique. Season nine’s Peppermint previously revealed that she also filmed an “elimination” before her finale, and only knew she would be advancing to the lip-sync smackdown when the alternate version aired.

“I was expecting to go home and I was watching with everyone else, and discovered, with everyone else, I was going on to the final four,” Peppermint said.

“And then I got a call: ‘You’re going to the final four, it’s gonna be crazy, we’ve never had a final four, so just get ready.’”

There have also been multiple endings filmed for the actual crowning of the show’s winner since season three, so the competing queens only find out who has snatched the crown at the same time as the audience.

The season finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race, season 15, airs on 14 April.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 airs on Fridays on MTV in the US and is available to watch on WOW Presents Plus on Saturdays in the UK from 2am.