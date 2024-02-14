Dannii Minogue’s I Kissed a Girl coming ‘soon’ as first teaser drops

Dannii Minogue is back to play cupid in the sapphic spin-off to last year’s I Kissed a Boy – the aptly named, I Kissed a Girl.

It’s been nearly a year since I Kissed a Boy – the UK’s first ever gay dating show – aired on BBC Three, with pop princess Dannii Minogue as host and Cupid-in-chief (and Layton Williams as the show’s voicever).

The series, which aired in May of 2023, saw a whole host of homosexuals try to find love in an Italian masseria, all under the watchful eye of Dannii, and was widely considered to be the long-awaited queer answer to Love Island.

Although at time of reporting, none of the couples that ended last year’s series together are still going – even Dan Glendinning and Ollie King, who were the only pair still together at the show’s reunion – the show was a huge success, and was almost immediately renewed for season two.

The twist? This time, it’s for the girls.

In the first teaser dropped for the sapphic-centric spinoff, it looks like the ladies will be staying in a different masseria than the boys, but the concept is the same.

You may like to watch

“Hi… my name is Cupid and this year I’m aiming more love arrows in Italy,” Minogue wrote on X (FKA Twitter).

“This time for the girls,” she added, before confirming the season was coming soon to BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

The teaser also features a sneak peek at the season’s cast in the form of a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it aerial shot of the ladies. As of now, no cast has yet been officially confirmed.

It’s reasonable to assume that like it’s male-centred counterpart, the season will start with ten contestants – five couples – and maybe a bombshell, before sprinkling in further girls (and dumping some) as the show progresses.

“Me? Cupid?” Minogue asks in the clip in between swirling a gorgeous lavender dress around. “I’m ready.”

Us too, Dannii. Us too.

I Kissed a Girl is coming soon to BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.