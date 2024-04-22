This week (22-28 April) marks Lesbian Visibility Week which celebrates lesbians and shows “solidarity with all LGBT+ women and non-binary people in our community”.

If you put the ‘L’ in LGBT+, or know someone who does, then the good news is that you can get some amazing gifts for that special someone in your life – and you can be your own special someone, after all.

There are a couple of different lesbian flags, but the most popular features six stripes, mostly in orange and pink with one white stripe in the middle.

This flag is featured on a wide range of items from unique t-shirts to cute pins and vibrant phone cases right through to statement jewellery, some of which is designed by independent, LGBT+ creatives.

Below we’ve put together a list of some of the amazing items you can get to celebrate during Lesbian Visibility Week, and all-year round.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

You may like to watch

A t-shirt featuring the lesbian Pride flag. (PinkNews)

This t-shirt features a flag in the colours of the lesbian flag which is dark orange, light orange, white, light pink and dark pink. The tee is available in white, black or grey and a number of sizes and you can get the gender neutral top from the PinkNews shop.

Plus you can shop all of the products featuring the lesbian flag colours including stickers, tote bags, mugs and more at pinknews.shop/collections/lesbian.

‘A Day Without Lesbians is Like a Day Without Sunshine’ tee. (Etsy/RainbowandCoUK)

Another t-shirt you can get is this cute design which reads “‘A Day Without Lesbians is Like a Day Without Sunshine”. You can rep your Pride during Lesbian Visibility Week and all year round with this tee. It’s available to buy in a number of inclusive sizes from an LGBT+ independent seller on Etsy here.

This statement necklace features the female symbol. (Etsy/CraftchemyGiftShop)

This necklace which features two interlocking female symbols is perfect to rep your pride during Lesbian Visibility Week and all year round. It’s a bestseller on Etsy with reviewers saying it’s “high quality for the price” as well as being “super cute”. The necklace is available to buy from Etsy here.

A handmade bracelet in the colours of the lesbian flag. (Etsy/TheTwinklingTalisman)

Sticking with jewellery you can also get this popular handmade bracelet in the colours of the lesbian flag. Customers love it and have given it five-star reviews with one saying “it is so beautiful, fits perfectly I have gotten so many compliments already would definitely recommend”, and another adding that it’s “beautiful”. You can buy it from Etsy here.

Earrings designed with the lesbian flag colours. (Etsy/StudioPickles)

These small earrings designed with the lesbian flag colours are another great accessory to add to your collection and make a statement. They’re another bestseller, partly thanks to the fact they’re hypoallergenic, and you can get them for £7 from Etsy here.

A stainless steel ring featuring the lesbian flag colours. (Etsy/OuterPeaceGear)

Another piece of jewellery you can get is this stainless steel ring in the colours of the lesbian Pride flag. Similar to the other items it’s handmade and hypoallergenic so you don’t need to worry about your finger turning green! The bestselling item is available from this Etsy store.

A lanyard in the colours of the lesbian flag. (Etsy/ThePinPrick)

This lanyard in the colours of the lesbian flag is from an LGBT+ store on Etsy. It’s reversible, with the full flag on one side and a discreet stripe of the matching colours on the reverse, so you can be bold or subtle when you wear it. Head to Etsy here to buy the lanyard which is available in different Pride flag colours.

A keyring in the colours of the lesbian flag. (Etsy/EmbellishedArtsUK)

Another similar item is this keyring in the colours of the lesbian flag, perfect for brightening up your set of keys so you can carry them with pride! The handmade product is priced at £4 and available in a number of different flag designs and you can buy it from Etsy here.

A lesbian flag patch. (Etsy/pastelriotshop)

This embroidered lesbian flag patch can be ironed-on, sown or Velcroed onto a denim jacket, backpack or more to showcase your Pride during Lesbian Visibility Week. It’s created by an independent designer on Etsy and you can get it here.

A lesbian flag pin. (Etsy/ThePinPrick)

You can pair up your embroidered patch with this lesbian flag pin on your denim jacket or backpack for a truly 90s-style look. The cute and subtle pin is a great way to show your Pride and it’s available to buy from Etsy here.

Shoelaces in the colours of the lesbian flag. (Etsy/GayPrideShopUK)

These woven shoelaces are designed in the colours of the lesbian flag, so you can walk with Pride at all times. They’re perfect for any shoes but in particular a pair of Dr. Martens or Converse will really show off the colours of the laces. The laces are available to buy from an LGBTQ+ store on Etsy here.

This phone case features a paint splash design in the lesbian flag colours. (PinkNews)

This phone case features a paint splash design in the colours of the lesbian flag and it’s available from the PinkNews shop. It’s compatible with a number of iPhone models and priced at $24.99/£18.14.

Other designs on the store include watercolour, retro and proud at heart and you can shop them all at pinknews.shop/collections/lesbian.

These prints feature classic fairytale stories with lesbian couples. (Etsy/Wackydoodledevon)

These three prints feature lesbian knights and their loves, as traditional fairytales and love stories are given a queer update. The designer says they made them “to celebrate Pride Month all year round” and you can buy them individually or the set for £9 from Etsy here.

A lesbian themed mug. (Etsy/Riskytees)

This punny mug features the phrase “les-bee-an and proud” alongside a pink cartoon bee. You can choose different colours including pink, white and red, and it’s priced from £8.99 plus you can get it with a matching coaster from Etsy here, perfect to celebrate Lesbian Visibility Week.

A lesbian power vinyl sticker. (Etsy/Abprallen)

This vinyl sticker sees the power fist in the colours of the lesbian flag. It’s ideal to add to your laptop, smart devices, water bottles and more to showcase your Pride. To get it head to Etsy here.