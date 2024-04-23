In David Haye’s world, three is never a crowd! The ex-sportsperson and his partner Siân Osborne are seeking a third for their throuple via celebrity dating app Raya for “disgustingly shocking acts”.

The former professional boxer, 43, posted on his profile about wanting a throuple on the exclusive app – which requires a current Raya member’s invitation to obtain membership – looking for “like-minded hotties”.

In a screenshot as per The Sun, Haye’s profile read: “I’m a selfish prick, nothing is ever good enough, I always want more, rarely satisfied.

“I’ve got many deep-rooted complex demons, eating me up from the inside, manifesting in disgustingly shocking acts of . . . let’s not tell you everything and spoil the surprise!”

He continued: “We love positive energy, health and wellness, travelling to beautiful locations, watching sunrises/sets”. Haye also linked to his model partner’s Instagram through his profile.

PinkNews has contacted a representative of David Haye for a comment on the matter.

His polyamorous relationship with Osborne came to light in January 2023, when he posted a picture of himself alongside the model and former Saturdays singer Una Healy by the pool whilst on holiday in Marrakech, Morocco. “If a picture says a thousand words, then this one says exactly what it needs to,” he captioned the Instagram post.

In February of that year, Haye then wished his throuple Osborne and Healy a happy Valentine’s Day. He posted pictures of both the women on Instagram, writing: “Happy Valentine’s Day to the beautiful Queens in my life, making my world a better place to live in!”

However, last year, Healy spoke on the podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me about their polyamorous dynamic, appearing to confirm Haye’s fears about nothing ever being “good enough”.

It was after their second trip to Costa Rica that Healy realised she wasn’t polyamorous. She said: “Clearly, she’s not my girlfriend. He’s both our boyfriend. I was like, ‘I’m out. This isn’t for me. He can have whoever he wants. One [person] will never be enough for him.'”

Nonetheless, Healy upheld that Haye was “honest” throughout their relationship. “He was honest that I wasn’t the only woman he was seeing. I was very aware that he was seeing other people,” she said.