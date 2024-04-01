Donald Trump’s press secretary has slammed president Joe Biden’s message for Trans Day of Visibility (TDOV), which coincided with Easter Sunday this year (31 March), saying it is an “assault on the Christian faith”.

Both Trans Day of Visibility and Easter Sunday fell on the same day this year, with US president Joe Biden releasing separate messages in recognition of both events.

For TDOV, the president praised the “extraordinary courage and contributions” of trans Americans and reaffirmed the US government’s commitment to “forming a more perfect Union — where all people are created equal and treated equally throughout their lives”.

“President Biden will never abuse his faith for political purposes or for profit,” White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said.

In response, the Trump campaign has blasted the message, despite the fact though Biden issued a specific message for Easter as well.

“It is appalling and insulting that Joe Biden’s White House prohibited children from submitting religious egg designs for their Easter Art Event, and formally proclaimed Easter Sunday as ‘Trans Day of Visibility’, Trump’s national press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

“Sadly, these are just two more examples of the Biden Administration’s years-long assault on the Christian faith.

“We call on Joe Biden’s failing campaign and White House to issue an apology to the millions of Catholics and Christians across America who believe tomorrow is for one celebration only — the resurrection of Jesus Christ.”

Trump’s national press secretary Karoline Leavitt called the message an “assault on the Christian faith” (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Donald Trump Jr, the eldest child of the former president his first wife Ivana Trump, claimed the Democrats want people worshiping the trans flag, rather than the US one.

“Biden is banning religious symbols from Easter celebrations at the White House, while flying the trans flag and declaring Easter Sunday to be “Trans Visibility Day”,” he ranted on social media.

“This is the left’s new religion. They want people worshiping the trans flag instead of God. They must be stopped.”

Other GOP figures also joined in with the backlash, with house speaker Mike Johnson – who fellow Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene recently attempted to oust – said the message describing the message as “outrageous and abhorrent”.

“The Biden White House has betrayed the central tenet of Easter — which is the resurrection of Jesus Christ,” he wrote on X/Twitter.

Controverial Republican representative Lauren Boebert also took aim at Biden on social media: “Next year, Joe Biden can celebrate this so-called transgender day from his basement in Delaware.

“As for me and my house, we will celebrate the King of kings, and Lord of lords, who conquered death, hell, and the grave!”